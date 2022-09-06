What is known about Dakota Johnson's Madame Web movie? Sydney Sweeney and Adam Scott leaks and theories explored

To say that Dakota Johnson's upcoming Sony-produced Marvel film, Madame Web, is an enigma would be an understatement. From some inspired casting, including the likes of Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts in pivotal roles, to one of Spider-Man's most important supporting characters getting a feature film, there is a lot of confusion among fans right now as hardly anyone knows what to expect.

However, with recent leaks and theories, it looks like fans might get an idea of where Madame Web might be heading. A leak from The Cosmic Circus a while back gave us a hint towards what characters we can expect from the upcoming film, and it all sounds pretty wild. Let's take a look at what is known about the film as of yet and the fan theories doing the rounds.

Exploring the leaked details behind Madame Web

Alice 🐣 @AerithsSeat Madame Web being Terminator with spider-man is not what I expected at all from that movie but consider me convinced Madame Web being Terminator with spider-man is not what I expected at all from that movie but consider me convinced

Adding cast members like Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts and more, Madame Web surely has had quite the attention turned towards it. However, the roles of the actors haven't been revealed yet until a few days back when the report gave us some ideas at who they could be playing.

To get the first big news out of the way, it looks like Adam Scott will be playing Ben Parker (yes, you read that right). Scott is all set to jump into the role of young Ben Parker, and it sure has left many baffled online. Emma Roberts' casting too has spun things out of control as the actress will reportedly be playing Mary Parker, Peter Parker's mom while Sydney Sweeney will be Julia Carpenter.

Prometheus Scoops @prometheus42069 RUMOR



According to various sources, Madame Web will lay the foundation for a potential live action spiderverse crossing over into the



The film will have a Terminator-esque plot and will result in significant implications for the Sonyverse and potentially the MCU RUMORAccording to various sources, Madame Web will lay the foundation for a potential live action spiderverse crossing over into the #MCU The film will have a Terminator-esque plot and will result in significant implications for the Sonyverse and potentially the MCU 🚨RUMOR🚨According to various sources, Madame Web will lay the foundation for a potential live action spiderverse crossing over into the #MCU The film will have a Terminator-esque plot and will result in significant implications for the Sonyverse and potentially the MCU https://t.co/4q0KCbjD0Z

This has certainly sent the internet into a frenzy considering just how confusing everything here seems. For those who don't know, Sydney Sweeney is basically playing Spider-Woman, who has similar powers to Spider-Man, and her inclusion is still understandable, but the inclusion of Ben Parker and Mary Parker is where things start to get confusing.

However, there is a theory going around online that can hopefully explain just what's going on with Madame Web. Many believe the film is set to look like a Terminator-esque affair with time travel involved. People are theorizing that the antagonist of the film wants to travel back to the past to kill Mary Parker and prevent Peter Parker's birth.

BlackSuperiorSpidey Born Again @ArkhamBatSpidey Okay thoughts on the Madame Web movie being a Terminator movie? When we see a young Uncle Ben and Mary Parker played by Emma Roberts and before Peter gets born.

They even casted Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter any thoughts on that? Okay thoughts on the Madame Web movie being a Terminator movie? When we see a young Uncle Ben and Mary Parker played by Emma Roberts and before Peter gets born.They even casted Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter any thoughts on that? https://t.co/d88pUaQjku

With Cassandra Webb basically having psychic powers and her sole purpose being to protect the web of life, she will enlist Ben Parker's help to stop this evil and keep the future safe. There are definitely parallels to the plot of The Terminator as the story featured a Terminator traveling back to the past to kill Sarah Connor so that she could never give birth to humanity's savior and receive help from Kyle Reese, a Resistance Fighter from the future.

This all sounds pretty interesting and would fit perfectly within the mythology of the Spider-Verse. Ben Parker's inclusion is surely a daring risk here, and Adam Scott's casting hopefully might not disappoint. However, these are all unsubstantiated rumors, so let's take it with a grain of salt and wait until the movie is eventually released.

Spider-Man News and countdown @SpiderMan3news How we feel about adam Scott being Ben Parker and Emma Roberts being Mary Parker in Madame web How we feel about adam Scott being Ben Parker and Emma Roberts being Mary Parker in Madame web

Madame Web releases in theaters on October 6, 2023.

