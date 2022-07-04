"With great power, comes great responsibility" to list the best catchphrases: 10 best Marvel comics' quotes 

Marvel Comics has gifted us with some of the best comic book characters, and a lot of these characters boast some pretty memorable one-liners, which come in all shapes and sizes. While some of these one-liners depict impulsiveness, some are just plain old laughable, and others can simply mean something bad is about to happen.

From Thor’s “Odin’s Beard!” to The Thing’s “It’s Clobberin’ Time!”, each of these quotes offers a unique insight into the character's personality.

Here, we explore the top ten well-loved catchphrases that Marvel has given us over the years.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinions of the author.

Wolverine, Spider-man and other characters from Marvel comics known for their infamous catchphrases

10) “I'm The Best There Is At What I Do, But What I Do Best Isn't Very Nice.”: Wolverine

The quote comes from the Wolverine imprint which began in 1992. The run had one of the best Wolverine comics and was responsible for substantially improving the character.

While Wolverine was already one of the most popular and beloved superheroes in Marvel Comics, this run made him even more special because it gave him the ability to accept who he truly is. As is evident from the quote, he admits to being a killer, and the best one at that.

9) “Doom Is No Man’s Second Choice.”: Doctor Doom

One of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel universe, Doctor Doom is known for his unique ways of contemplation.

The villain uttered this phrase in New Avengers #24, and it became a hit, eventually going on to reign over social media. However, given that everything that the character says is pure gold, a lot of his other statements have the potential to be catchphrases as well.

8) “Odin's Beard!”: Thor Odinson

Wherever Thor Odinson goes, drama follows. Which was probably why the writers eventually provided him with a catchphrase that packs as much drama as Thor surrounds himself with. And nothing is more stunning than having your father’s name in your own catchphrase, “Odin's Beard!”

While the phrase may seem a little too theatrical to some people, it fits Thor’s personality and is nearly as old as him. The hero uses it whenever something amazes him, which happens more often than one might expect.

7) “Flame On!”: The Human Torch

“Flame On!” is one of those catchphrases that is old, amusing, hilariously goofy, and fits Human Torch’s personality like a glove.

Even though the hero doesn't have to say anything to transform his body into fiery flames, and can just turn on his powers at will, he still says this line and while we are not sure why, we can take a guess that it might be because it describes what is happening.

6) “Avengers, Assemble!”: Captain America

“Avengers, Assemble!” holds a very special place in the hearts of every comic book fan, and it almost acquired cult status when it debuted at MCU. It originated in Avengers #10 in 1964 and was first asserted by Thor, eventually going on to become one of the most popular Marvel catchphrases.

The line was mostly used by Steve Rogers to assemble the Avengers, and was the starting point for some of the best adventures in the Marvel Universe.

5) “It’s Clobberin’ Time!”: The Thing

First utilized in Fantastic Four #22 in 1962, “It’s Clobberin’ Time!” aptly defines the identity of Ben Grimm, or The Thing, and captures his confidence as well as ability to jump into a fight head first and emerge victorious.

In fact, the catchphrase became so famous that WWE star CM Punk used it to describe his readiness for battle.

4) “Hulk Smash!”: Hulk

Hulk’s pure rage and unpredictability, alongside his contrasting personality with his alter-ego, Bruce Banner, can be defined by his iconic two-word catchphrase, “Hulk Smash!”

Readers already know that “Smash” has been Hulk’s favorite word since his very first appearance, and making his favorite word into a catchphrase exhibits some natural and good writing from the creators.

3) “Spider-Sense, Tingling!” - Spider-Man

Spider-Man may have a slew of enemies in the form of Green Goblin and other villains, but worry not, because in order to handle them he has got his ever reliable Spider Tingle. This extremely active last-moment forewarning superpower has saved him a ton of times, and has become a fan favorite.

Spider-Man’s tingle originated around 1963, and while it is not-known how or when it inspired a catchphrase, we are glad that it did.

2) “That All Ya' Got, Bub?”: Wolverine

“That All Ya' Got, Bub?” is a classic example of a catchphrase almost as old as the character himself.

Whenever the hero has gotten into a heated conflict with anyone, the possibility of him slamming his opponent with this line is very high. The line demonstrates that he can take a beating just as much as he can give one (if not more).

1) “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility.”: Uncle Ben

Considered the most distinguished expression in the entire Marvel Universe, this phrase is special not just to ardent Marvel fans, but to numerous other readers as well.

And for good reason, because it is these words by Uncle Ben that moves Peter Parker and gives us the well-loved Spider-Man that we know today.

This is our list of the top ten best catchphrases that can be found in Marvel Comics, and holds a unique place in the hearts of Marvel fans all over the world.

