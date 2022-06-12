5 Marvel superheroes who deserve a standalone video game

Marvel has seen a lot of success in the video game and television industry in the last decade alone. Yet, a slew of standalone video games for specific characters remains few, with most of these games featuring an ensemble cast, such as the ones in Lego Marvel Superheroes or Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel comics consist of innumerable super-powered individuals who can take the stage by themselves, as established in the comics, live-action movies, and tv series. While characters like Wolverine might be initially part of a team, giving him a standalone game is still a significant step in the right direction.

Similarly, in the future, Marvel should focus on single-player video games, telling the story of one or only a small handful of characters to offer players an excellent superhero experience.

These Marvel heroes can help expand the universe with their own video game

1) Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange (Image via 2K games)

While set to appear in the upcoming Marvel game titled Midnight Suns, Dr. Strange is only one of the many different heroes the players will have limited control over. With the limitless capabilities at Strange’s disposal, a standalone game can do him justice.

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns



Rise up with the Midnight Suns when Hell’s army just got even stronger. Yep, we’re gonna need some backup!Rise up with the Midnight Suns when #DarknessFalls on October 7, 2022. Watch the full trailer: 2kgam.es/3aEQWhZ Hell’s army just got even stronger. Yep, we’re gonna need some backup!Rise up with the Midnight Suns when #DarknessFalls on October 7, 2022. Watch the full trailer: 2kgam.es/3aEQWhZ https://t.co/tURLqFgSIl

A surgeon who lost the use of his hands but found a higher calling in the worlds of the mystic arts, Dr. Strange, resides in his Sanctum Sanctorum in New York, located at 177 Bleecker Street. Despite his residency in Manhattan, a fully open-world game featuring Strange in the city might be too challenging.

An action-adventure RPG is possibly best suited to a hero such as Dr. Strange. Featuring a hub world in the Sanctum with different explorable realities at the player’s disposal might be a great way to showcase Strange’s multiversal capabilities.

A skill tree with unlockable spells and new magical prowess can be a great way for players to assume the role of the Sorcerer Supreme.

2) Daredevil

Daredevil (Image via Nintendo)

Matt Murdock was the son of a boxer who lost his eyesight in an accident after some criminals killed his father. As far as comic book origins go, it’s quite the inconvenient chain of events. Matt uses his tragedy to deliver justice in the courtroom as an attorney while also doing the same at night dressed as Daredevil, the man without fear.

Aside from being a tie-in video game for the 2003 movie, Daredevil hasn’t yet been a lead character in a video game. While operating out of Hell’s Kitchen, Daredevil does at times deliver justice to other parts of New York as well. A game set in the town, similar to Insomniac's Spider-Man series, would be a great way to flesh out the character.

With Daredevil’s acrobatic abilities and radar sense, it could also take elements from the Arkham games, focusing on the combat and stealth/investigation sections. The story may focus on an overarching crime drama, possibly involving the Kingpin, while also featuring some of Daredevil’s rogues, such as Bullseye.

3) Fantastic 4

Fantastic Four (Image via Nintendo)

This entry does indeed feature four superheroes instead of just one. But Fantastic 4 is Marvel’s first family and deserves a fair chance at a proper video game outing. This team has had three games in the past, a side-scrolling PS1 game and two movie tie-in games for the two movies from the early 2000s.

The team comprises the elastic man Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and The Thing. A similar approach to what was seen in the video game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy successfully established likable characters and fun character dynamics.

An origin story game would do well for this group of heroes, as the Fantastic Four have been out of the limelight long enough that fans would appreciate a fresh new take. Of course, Dr. Doom should be the primary antagonist in this case, while an appearance by the Silver Surfer at the end of the game heralds the arrival of Galactus.

4) Spider-Gwen

Spider-Gwen (Image via Nintendo)

Female-led superhero video games (as well as movies) are in the minority, but this entry can work to change that. With the immense success of Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac, Spider-Gwen could and should invariably be introduced in the video game universe.

Insomniac Games @insomniacgames



#SpiderManPC #BeGreater Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store.#SpiderManPC #BeGreater https://t.co/69kqPy9O5W

Through the concept of the Spiderverse, the series should present a game set in an alternate universe, New York City, featuring Gwen Stacy as her world’s Spider-Woman. Discovering this new world and its differences from the central universe could be a great way to open up Spider-Gwen’s reality to a larger community.

If developed by Insomniac, much of this game’s structure and gameplay can be similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man but with slight alterations and adjustments to make the character different. A few additional abilities, and gadgets more befitting Gwen’s character, can make this game a success, similar to the Miles Morales spin-off.

5) Black Panther

Black Panther (Image via Square Enix)

Possibly the most influential colored superhero in modern times, Black Panther has already recently appeared in the Marvel’s Avengers game. Although, there, he is limited by the game’s programming and feels like much potential is still to be found.

A video game set in an open-world Wakanda featuring King T’challa coming into the throne and dealing with threats from within could be a great way to utilize the character's full potential. With a fun traversal mechanic, a unique combat system based on Wakandan techniques could generate a video game that delivers fantasy RPG elements set in a modern world with futuristic technology.

Much of the history and background of Black Panther might not be known to video game audiences and not privy to comic books. This potential game can be used to simultaneously deliver a unique experience while at the same time introducing the character in a new capacity to a brand new demographic.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy stuff from Marvel comics? Heck yes! Nah 0 votes so far