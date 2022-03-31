From Wolverine to Deadpool: 5 comic book characters with most powerful self-healing abilities

Over the years, we've seen several comic book characters who can heal themselves after being penetrated by a bullet or have been punched hard in the face. But the question is, who does it better?

It's not necessary that every character who is physically strong or durable has a self-healing ability. Only a few can overcome any injury by using their incredible healing powers.

Comic book characters who possess most potent self-resurrection abilities

1) Lobo

Lobo can heal his wounds within seconds (Image via DC)

Lobo belonged to the Utopian planet and was introduced as a powerful supervillain in the 1980s. However, the character was relaunched as an anti-hero biker in his independent comic book series.

After appearing in several comics, Lobo received a lot of appreciation from the majority of the fans. Since then, he has managed to get a high profile in the DC comic books.

Not only can this fictional character tolerate the blows of Superman without getting any harm, but he can also get resurrected immediately in case of an injury. Lobo can get himself regenerated from the pool of his own blood, that too, within a few minutes or seconds.

2) Deadpool

Deadpool can resurrect himself when he is conscious (Image via Marvel)

This character is loved by most comic book enthusiasts because of his speaking style and sense of humor. The disfigured anti-hero possesses several superhuman powers alongside self-healing abilities. However, he can heal himself when he is in a stable mindset and awake.

His self-healing factors are so high that he has survived complete incineration and a beheaded state several times. However, to reconstruct the latter, Deadpool's head has to be reunited with his body perfectly.

His healing abilities also protect him from getting affected by drugs or toxins.

3) Wolverine

Wolverine's healing ability doesn't let him get older (Image via Marvel)

In the Marvel comics, Wolverine is a mutant associated with X-Men and has an enhanced healing factor. This prevents him from getting older and living far more than a normal human being. Besides this, he can instantly heal his body tissues after being injured.

Even though his enhanced healing ability can regenerate his wounds, it does not help him from feeling the pain. The ache can also be there even after weeks or months, depending on the depth of the wound.

His healing factor also protects him from any kind of toxins, drugs, and diseases. However, Wolverine can sustain instant effects in case of over-dosage of any of these substances.

4) Hulk

Hulk's self-healing capabilities gets increased with his anger (Image via Marvel)

Hulk's physical strength is enhanced by the level of his anger. The mighty green giant has it all when it comes to beating the enemy.

His durability and invulnerability also increase with his rage. Besides these, Hulk is also good enough to handle any physical damage or injury.

The superhero's healing ability makes him more powerful than mortal or immortal beings. Bruce Banner's alter ego can heal from any injury due to the effects of Gamma radiation, which turned him into Hulk.

Interestingly, Hulk can heal even the gravest injury, and his healing speed is faster if he is angrier.

5) Doomsday

Doomsday is functionally immortal because of his healing abilities (Image via DC)

Doomsday comes with a healing ability to the extent that it doesn't let him die. Each time he is attacked by an enemy, his power grows. Also, the spikes on his body keep growing, making him deadlier for his opponents and even more challenging for his enemies to attack him.

Doomsday's powers and healing factors make him so powerful that he was seen killing Superman in one of the most famous comic book arcs. Even after Superman was able to injure Doomsday, he quickly regenerated the damaged tissues and skin.

His healing ability is so fast that it's hard for any superhero to even buy time for themselves after landing a mighty blow on Doomsday.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer