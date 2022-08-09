Is Adam Scott playing Spider-Man in Madame Web? Exploring theories that suggest otherwise

With Madame Web's filming underway, many fans are wondering exactly what is going on with the film. Sony's Spider-Man universe has been a mess anyway as the Wall Crawler himself hasn't been a part of it. With the timeline and some loose connections with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the entire deal seems confusing.

Last month, it was reported that Adam Scott had been cast in Madame Web. With this news, many started wondering whether he would be the Spider-Man of Sony's Marvel Universe considering his personality fits that of Peter Parker very well. However, that might not be the case.

There are too many elements working against Sony, and Adam Scott is probably playing a different character in the film. So, let's explore why he might not be Spider-Man and who he might be playing.

Is Adam Scott Spider-Man in Sony's Madame Web?

Sony's Spider-Man Cinematic Universe began in 2018 with the release of Tom Hardy's Venom. Since then, there have been two other installments in this universe with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius. Both the films have had heavy connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom, at the end of his second film, were transported to the MCU due to Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home and were sent back to their respective universe again. In Morbius, Michael Keaton's Vulture is transported to Sony's universe, with him perhaps taking a more villainous role now.

Now, why do we think Adam Scott might not be Spider-Man in Sony's Universe? Well, for starters, we already have Tom Holland's Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and having two of them in MCU would be extremely confusing.

Spider-Man has a huge connection to Madame Web in the comics, but Sony hasn't established their universe's Spider-Man at all. Rather, they have done their best to make sure there isn't a Spider-Man in their universe. In the post-credits scene of No Way Home, Eddie Brock clearly stated that maybe he should "meet this... Spider-Man". It's indicated here that he has no idea who this character is.

Morbius' previous promo materials also had a mural of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, but by the time the film came out, the mural had been removed.

If anything, Sony has made sure this universe is Spidey-free. Alongside Madame Web, there is also Kraven the Hunter film coming out next year, which will be adapting Kraven's Last Hunt, one of Spidey's biggest stories, but even that's not going to have Peter Parker in it.

So who could Adam Scott be playing? The best guess right now could be Jonathan Webb, Madame Web's husband, who helps design the life-support system she lives on. From the set photos, it looks like Adam Scott is just a regular joe, and in some of them, we can even see him being a paramedic alongside Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb.

We won't know who Adam Scott is playing until Sony officially tells us. Till then, it would be wise to wait for Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, which releases in theaters on October 6, 2023.

