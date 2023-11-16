Is The Boston Strangler based on real-life events? Hulu crime film's origin explored

Hulu's March 2023 Crime-Drama The Boston Strangler is primarily based on the journalistic efforts behind identifying the original 1960s killer who first appeared in Boston. The famous case was visibly concluded when a man named Albert DeSalvo confessed to the 13 murders that were associated with the murderer.

Starring the likes of Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, the movie will revolve around Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole, two Boston Record American journalists who investigated the case for more than a decade. The two first gave rise to the theory that all 13 murders were committed by a single man whom they dubbed the Boston Strangler.

Here, we look at the real-life inspiration behind the movie, which continues to spark interest among viewers worldwide.

Is the new Boston Strangler movie factual?

Simply put, yes, The Boston Strangler is based on actual events that took place in the aftermath of the murders. Apart from DeSalvo’s confession that took place in front of a fellow inmate while he was serving time for other crimes, the fact that none of the murders took place when he was in prison was presented as the biggest clue of the serial killer’s identity.

However, the new movie has sparked fresh interest and speculation about the actual identity of the Boston Strangler. The film detailed the other potential suspects that were ignored after DeSalvo’s confession.

The original Boston Strangler was also said to have inspired a range of imitators who wanted their crimes to be resolved by DeSalvo’s confession. Hence, the Hulu movie revolves around actual events and doubts the authenticity of police conclusions.

Who was the real Boston Strangler, Daniel Marsh?

The fact that the case was shelved after DeSalvo’s confession also challenged the two journalists on their investigative journey. Albert DeSalvo, of course, was never convicted for the murders. Daniel Marsh was the most significant alternative suspect that came out of their efforts.

Marsh was a former inmate of DeSalvo and dated one of the 13 victims as well. He had moved to Michigan around the same time the Michigan incidents occurred. While one of the 13 murders was confirmed in 2013 via DNA testing to have been committed by DeSalvo, doubts over the perpetrator of the 12 others remains a mystery.

Was Albert DeSalvo the real Boston Strangler?

Owing to a lack of evidence and the challenges associated with the investigative journalism McLaughlin and Cole took up. The documentary also leaves the question largely unanswered.

DeSalvo was confirmed to have killed the youngest victim, Mary Sullivan. However, his ability to be involved in all the 13 murders has been questioned almost since the confession was made. Furthermore, the real identity of Daniel Marsh was not revealed in the film. The character’s name was kept secret, and Daniel Marsh is fictional.

Hence, the real Marsh was said to have a better chance of having committed the other 12 murders, while DeSalvo is confirmed to have killed only 1 of the overall 13 victims. The movie also sheds light on the challenges the two female journalists had to undergo to conclude their investigation, which they could never do.

Owing to political pressure and claims that they were impeding the police rather than helping them, Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole eventually stopped their investigation abruptly in February 1963.

Hence, a conclusive answer to the real identity of the Boston Strangler continues to be evaded, and only one of the 13 murders was confirmed to have been committed by the man who is primarily said to be the Boston Strangler.