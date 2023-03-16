5 chilling details about the Boston Strangler murders

The chilling case of the Boston Strangler murders of 1960s is all set to be explored in an upcoming true crime movie starring Keira Knightley, David Dastmalchian, Carrie Coon, and more. The film, titled Boston Strangler, will premiere on Hulu this Friday, March 17, 2023. It was written and directed by Matt Ruskin.

The official synopsis for the movie, dropped by Hulu, reads:

"A true-crime thriller about the reporters, Loretta Mclaughlin and Jean Cole, who broke the story of the Boston Strangler murders. As the killer claims more victims, the two pursue the investigation, putting their own lives at risk to uncover the truth."

The Boston Strangler, aka Albert DeSalvo, allegedly killed a total of thirteen women within the age group of 19 to 85. Ever since Hulu launched the trailer for the highly awaited movie, the audience has been eagerly waiting to learn all about the heart-wrenching case.

5 significant facts about the bone-chilling case of the Boston Strangler

1) The Boston Strangler haunted the streets of Boston from 1962 to 1964

A still of Albert DeSalvo (Image Via CBS News)

The inhuman serial killer, who was given the name "Boston Strangler," actively killed women between June 14, 1962 and January 4, 1964. Originally from Chelsea, Massachusetts, the killer used to reside at 11 Florence Street Park in Malden, Massachusetts, during the time of the serial killings in Boston.

After getting an honorable discharge from the United States Army, where he served in the role of a military police sergeant, the murderer went on to kill 13 women in total.

2) The killer's victims were all single

Stills of Albert DeSalvo and the parents of his last victim Mary Sullivan (Images via ABC News)

All the women whose lives were cut short by the brutal murderer were single and within the age group of 19 to 85.

They were Anna Slesers (55), Mary Sullivan (19), Mary Mullen (85), Joann Graff (23), Nina Nichols (68), Evelyn Corbin (57), Helen Blake (65), Beverly Samans (23), Ida Irga (75), Mary Brown (69), Jane Sullivan (67), Patricia Bissette (23), and Sophie Clark (20).

His first victim was Anna Slesers, whose dead body was discovered by the police on June 14, 1962, at 77 Gainsborough Street, Boston. The last victim of the infamous Boston killer was Mary Sullivan, who was found dead on January 4, 1964, at 44-A Charles Street, Boston.

3) Most of the victims were strangled to death after being s*xually assaulted by the killer

According to forensic reports, most of the Boston killer's victims were s*xually assaulted and tortured before being killed. The sinister killer mostly killed his victims by strangling them with articles of clothing in their apartments. No signs hinting at forced entry were discovered in the victims' homes, indicating that they were all familiar with the killer.

The oldest victim of the murderer reportedly passed away due to a heart attack. Two of the victims were brutally stabbed to death, one of whom was also beaten mercilessly.

4) In 1967, a man named Albert DeSalvo confessed to being the Boston murderer

On February 25, 1967, a Boston man named Albert DeSalvo was arrested on charges of s*xual assault. However, during his stay inside the prison, he willingly confessed to being the infamous Boston Strangler.

Although no physical evidence could connect him with all 13 murders at the time, some unexpected details revealed by the man led to him being suspected as the alleged killer.

5) Albert DeSalvo was stabbed to death

Despite the killer's lawyer appealing to the court for an eventual insanity verdict, Albert was sentenced to life behind bars. His lawyer reportedly said at the time:

"My goal was to see the Strangler wind up in a hospital, where doctors could try to find out what made him kill. Society is deprived of a study that might help deter other mass killers who lived among us, waiting for the trigger to go off inside them."

While serving his time in prison, the man was stabbed to death by another inmate on November 25, 1973.

Catch the new movie Boston Strangler this Friday, March 17, 2023, on the streaming platform Hulu.

