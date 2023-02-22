Boston Strangler trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Ahead of its premiere next month, Hulu recently dropped the first trailer for its next offering, Boston Strangler. Directed and written by Matt Ruskin, the crime drama is set to hit the platform on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The upcoming feature has been bankrolled by English filmmaker Ridley Scott, Manchester by the Sea producer Kevin J. Walsh, Australian star Margot Robbie and her spouse Tom Ackerley, Michael Pruss, and Josey McNamara.

The synopsis for the film reads:

“Loretta McLaughlin was the reporter who first connected the murders broke the story of the Boston Strangler. Along with reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the early 1960s, pursuing the story at personal risk and uncovering corruption that cast doubt on the identity of the strangler.”

Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley and Critics' Choice Television Award winner Carrie Coon will lead the new movie. Notably, this is their first collaboration.

What to expect from Boston Strangler?

As per the aforementioned synopsis, the movie will chronicle how Knightley’s McLaughlin and Coon’s Cole cracked the case of a serial killer, nicknamed the Boston Strangler, accused of r*ping and murdering 13 women in the titular Massachusetts city from 1962-64.

Both the scribes worked for the Record-American newspaper and were determined to break the story and find out the killer’s identity, despite the rampant sexism and adversities they had to battle every single day of their pursuit. The Boston Strangler movie (2023) trailer showcases the same throughout its 2:02-minute-long run.

The promotional clip keeps you hooked till the very end and compels you to lend support to the journalists. The 1960s setting, relevant costumes, and sharp dialogs are definitely the major takeaways from the video.

If nothing else, the fresh launch will surely bring back memories of Zodiac, the 2007 mystery thriller directed by David Fincher. The Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.-starrer also followed the manhunt for a serial killer, the Zodiac Killer, who operated during the late 1960s.

Cast, shooting spots, and other details

Apart from Keira Knightley and Coon, the Boston Strangler cast comprises names like:

Alessandro Nivola

Chris Cooper

David Dastmalchian

Morgan Spector

Robert John Burke as Eddie Holland

Bill Camp

Rory Cochrane

To shoot the entire movie, the team set up camp in the Boston area from December 6, 2021, to March last year.

Spots like Belmont, Massachusetts, the Winn Brook Elementary School, private driveways in and around Statler, Waterhouse Roads, South End, and Dwight Street were utilized to lens several key scenes.

Other locales that were tapped by the crew included the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Braintree-based former Josephine M. Foster Elementary School, Jamaica Plain, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Roxbury, and Wellesley, all in Massachusetts.

Boston Strangler, which is currently in the post-production stage, is Knightley’s first release of the year and is also her first film in two years. The British actress, known for her period pieces, was last seen in Silent Night in 2021.

Notably, the Hulu movie is not the only one dealing with the high-profile case.

Several films and documentaries have been made on the same. Some like the 1995 movie Copycat, the British comedy series Psychoville, and CBS's American Gothic are among others that either referenced the criminal or featured an episode or two centering on him.

The release date of Boston Strangler has been set for Friday, March 17, 2023.

