Who is Carrie Coon married to? The actress reveals how she hid pregnancy during 'The Gilded Age' shoot

Carrie Coon is an American actress who has recently taken the spotlight for her performance in the period drama The Gilded Age. The television actress is best known for her starring roles as the grieving mother Nora Durst in the HBO drama series The Leftovers (2014–2017) and as Gloria Burgle in the FX anthology series Fargo (2017), for which she was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Married to actor and playwright Tracy Letts, Coon is the mother of two children. Her son was born in 2018 and she recently gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

More about Carrie Coon's husband

Carrie Coon is married to the acclaimed Tracy S. Letts, who is an American actor, playwright, and screenwriter. Letts is a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play for his production August: Osage County (2007), and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of George in the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2013).

Letts is also known for playing Andrew Lockhart in seasons 3 and 4 of Showtime's Homeland, and has starred in three critically acclaimed films, The Lovers, Lady Bird, and The Post. He has also portrayed Henry Ford II in James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari.

Tracy Letts and Carrie Coon married in September 2013 and have been together ever since. The duo are also parents to two beautiful kids.

How did the Gilded Age actress hide her pregnancy during shoot?

Carrie Coon @carriecoon My birthday is January 24 and here is one of the many looks I’ll be sporting @GildedAgeHBO My birthday is January 24 and here is one of the many looks I’ll be sporting @GildedAgeHBO. https://t.co/6DOWsT7bFg

Carrie Coon was supposedly heavily pregnant with her second child, a daughter, during the shoot of The Gilded Age.

In The Gilded Age, the actress played the role of Bertha Russell, the ambitious and social-climbing wife of a self-made railroad tycoon, who was also a controlling mother of two older children. She herself was hiding her real-life pregnancy from the screen at the time.

Coon, who portrayed a showy Bertha flaunting her wealth, donned intricately corseted costumes for the show. In the early months of filming, the actress was able to get into the costumes as they were. But as her pregnancy progressed, she had to put strings on the back of all of them. She was also given dazzling capes during the latter part of filming to hide her pregnancy.

According to Coon, who was nearly eight months pregnant by the end of filming, the costume department did an amazing job of hiding her pregnancy and no one in production made an issue around it.

Coon gave birth to her second child, a daughter, in the summer of 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul