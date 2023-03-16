Boston Strangler on Hulu: Who was Albert DeSalvo?

Boston Strangler, a highly anticipated crime drama movie starring Keira Knightley, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The upcoming movie was directed and written by Matt Ruskin and is based on the spine-chilling true story of the 1960s involving the infamous serial killer Albert DeSalvo, also known as the Boston Strangler.

The official synopsis for Boston Strangler, given by Hulu, reads as follows:

"A true-crime thriller about the reporters, Loretta Mclaughlin and Jean Cole, who broke the story of the Boston Strangler murders. As the killer claims more victims, the two pursue the investigation, putting their own lives at risk to uncover the truth."

The movie will chronicle the hair-raising real-life story of Albert DeSalvo, a sinister man, who was a s*xual predator and an alleged serial killer. He reportedly murdered 13 women in the 1960s.

Ahead of the movie premiere on Hulu, here's everything you need to know about the cold-blooded murderer.

The crimes of Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo

What did Albert DeSalvo do?

A still of Albert DeSalvo (Image Via Wikipedia)

Born on September 3, 1931, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Albert DeSalvo was a monstrous killer who willingly confessed to being the infamous Boston Strangler. He was the son of Charlotte DeSalvo and Frank DeSalvo. Reportedly, his father Frank was an abusive alcoholic who used to physically torture his wife in front of his children.

At the age of 12, Albert DeSalvo first got into trouble with the law for committing battery and robbery. Later on in his life, he became part of the U.S. Army, where he acted as a military police sergeant before getting honorably discharged.

Disney+ Philippines @disneyplusph



starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, available March 17 on No clues. No evidence. A growing number of victims. #BostonStrangler starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, available March 17 on #DisneyPlusPH No clues. No evidence. A growing number of victims. #BostonStrangler starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, available March 17 on #DisneyPlusPH. https://t.co/pMwQ8MBEE8

Within 1962 and 1964, DeSalvo reportedly committed a total of 13 inhuman murders in Boston. All of his victims were women of different ages. The long list of unfortunate victims includes Anna Slesers, Mary Mullen, Nina Nichols, Helen Blake, Ida Irga, Jane Sullivan, Sophie Clark, and Mary Sullivan, among others.

Most of the victims were s*xually assaulted and strangled to death. However, some were cold-bloodedly beaten or stabbed to death by the man. During the time of these murders, the man used to live at 11 Florence Street Park, in Malden, Massachusetts.

What happened to Albert DeSalvo?

A still of Albert DeSalvo (Image Via CBS News)

Albert DeSalvo was arrested and convicted on February 25, 1967, for a series of s*xual assaults. At the time of his arrest, he was addressed as the "Green Man," as he wore the typical green uniform of a handyman during his assaults.

Authorities did not suspect him of being the Boston Strangler. However, later on during his trial, he went on to confess in detail about all of his violent and heinous activities as the infamous killer that haunted the streets of Boston.

In the same year, he received a sentence of life imprisonment, although no physical evidence was found that connected him to the murders. He managed to escape from the prison in February, only to voluntarily return to the prison after three days. On November 25, 1973, DeSalvo was reportedly found stabbed to death inside the prison infirmary.

Don't forget to watch Boston Strangler, which will arrive on Friday, March 17, 2023, exclusively on the streaming platform Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes