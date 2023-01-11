What time will How I Caught My Killer air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more details about the true crime docuseries

Hulu is back with yet another true crime docuseries, How I Caught My Killer, which will premiere on the streaming platform this January 12, 2023, at 12:01 am ET. It's a true crime docuseries that follows real-life homicide cases, where victims who leave behind clues help solve their murders.

Unlike other shows within the same genre, this upcoming Hulu series gives a fresh spin to the true crime genre by focusing on ground-breaking clues that were left behind by the victims. Ahead of the premiere of the latest Hulu true crime docuseries, read up on everything we know about it.

Everything to know about How I Caught My Killer

How I Caught My Killer is a nine-episode docuseries that highlights several criminal cases, where victims left behind important clues that eventually helped investigators get to the bottom of those cases and find the killers.

The upcoming true crime series will recreate these cases through in-depth interviews, real-life archives, and filmed re-enactments. It will also explore the flaws of the United States legal system and the inherent racism and xenophobia present within the system that impedes justice.

The official synopsis for How I Caught My Killer, released by Hulu, is as follows:

"Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder… these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime."

Is there a trailer?

Interested readers can watch the trailer for How I Caught My Killer below.

In the series, cases are recreated in such a way that each one is a complex portrayal of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer and how these killers would have escaped justice, had it not been for the victims themselves who left clues that helped identify the killer.

These victim-solved crimes expose a dark truth about the American system's failures to bring its citizens to justice. It shines a light upon the harsh reality of many invisible communities and how they become victims of homicide every year.

Besides portraying nine cases, How I Caught My Killer also features emotional interviews of the victim’s friends and family, which will force viewers to confront the horrors of losing a loved one to murder. It also shows how behavioral changes and social media can go a long way in helping investigations solve murders.

How to watch the Hulu docuseries

How I Caught My Killer premieres on Hulu this Thursday, January 12, 2023. The series can be watched exclusively on the streaming platform for $7.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month without ads.

At the moment, true crime is a fairly popular genre, with all of the major OTT platforms focusing on building up a solid library of docuseries. Coming up on the heels of The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker on Netflix, How I Caught My Killer is the latest Hulu sensation. Tune in to Hulu this Thursday to watch the new series.

