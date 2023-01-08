What time will The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about documentary

Netflix is kicking off the new year with another thrilling documentary called The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. It follows the story of Kai Lawrence, a homeless person with a dark past who went viral on the internet after saving a woman but was soon arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Unlike other serial killings or murders, Kai’s story remains in dispute, even though he’s currently serving a life sentence. In its latest documentary, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, Netflix has decided to shine a spotlight on the untold truth of Kai's history.

Everything to. know about Netflix's The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Let's look at everything there is to know about Netflix's latest documentary.

What is the plot? Official synopsis revealed

The official synopsis of The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is as follows:

“In 2013, Caleb ‘Kai’ McGillivary became an unlikely hero and an even unlikelier star. There were TV appearances and concerts, new friends, the promise of money and a reality show. Instead, three months later, the Alberta man was facing life in prison for a murder he says was self-defence.”

In a 2013 interview with Fox, Kai Lawrence rose to fame for saving a woman from a truck driver named McBride, who had given him a ride. Kai smashed McBride's head with a hammer to save the woman from being brutally attacked. In the interview, he said,

“I f*cking ran up behind him with a hatchet… smash, smash, SMASH,”

Kai soon became an internet sensation after his interview and brave deed. He was making the rounds on the internet when his new-found fame came crashing upon him. He was accused of murder just three months later. Kai claimed that he was assaulted and acted in self-defense when he killed 73-year-old New Jersey attorney Joseph Galfy. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and imprisoned.

Following the accusation, Kai, the 'Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,' was sentenced to 57 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence after losing his bid in 2021 to overturn his murder conviction.

Netflix has released a trailer for the true crime documentary, which displays many perspectives on the life of the internet sensation. Watch the video below:

When will the documentary release on Netflix?

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is directed by Colette Camden. Being a Netflix original, the documentary will be released exclusively on the streaming platform this January 10, 2023. A Netflix subscription is required to watch the film.

The documentary is the latest addition to Netflix's true-crime documentary library, with a runtime of one hour and twenty-seven minutes.

Is there a cast list?

Made in the format of a documentary without any dramatization, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker has no cast list as such. The video shows real-life footage from YouTube of Kai, including his much-controversial interviews with Fox, where he could repeatedly be seen shouting,

“Smash, Smash, Smash”

The thrilling documentary from Netflix, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, is a great way to start the New Year and will be released on January 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes