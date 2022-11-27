Netflix's upcoming true crime documentary, Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3 am ET. The docuseries focuses on the notorious Texas Killing Fields murders, many of which reportedly remain unsolved.

The docuseries is executive-produced by Joe Berlinger, who's best known for his work on Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which stars Zac Efron in the lead role as Ted Bundy.

Netflix's Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields consists of three 50-minute episodes

On November 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the documentary, which opens with ominous shots of the Texas Killing Fields. It focuses on the shocking disappearances and murders of three girls. The father of one of the girls, Tim Miller, is one of the main subjects of the documentary. Miller says,

''I'll never forget the day that my daughter disappeared.''

The trailer for Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields then reveals that multiple women's bodies were later found in the fields. It also shows the victims' family members, who are desperately looking for answers. Overall, the trailer has a grim and somber tone that fans of Netflix's true crime series are familiar with. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the series, which reads:

''An overgrown field and a stretch of highway connect a series of grisly murders spanning several decades as grieving families search for answers.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis of Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, viewers can look forward to a gripping documentary that delves deep into the shocking crimes that shook the nation back in the 70s and 80s.

Viewers can expect interviews with people close to the victims as the docuseries makes an attempt to capture the numerous complicated facets of the cases. The docuseries is reportedly helmed by noted documentary filmmaker Jessica Dimmock, who's best known for her work on Without, The Convention, and Pearl, to name a few.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields reportedly consists of three episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on Netflix on the same day. The runtime for each episode is expected to be around 50 minutes.

Over 30 bodies were discovered in the Texas Killing Fields

The Texas Killing Fields is a large patch of land situated in League City, Texas. The area was in the news during the 70s and 80s when the bodies of multiple girls were found. Several girls have reportedly gone missing from the area, and several murders continue to remain unsolved. Till date, 30 bodies of murder victims have been found within the area.

Laura Miller, whose father Tim Miller is prominently featured in the documentary, is one of the victims. Laura was reported missing for over a year before her body was found in the area. Other victims include Audrey Cook and Heide Villarreal-Fye, among many more.

The killings have been covered extensively in numerous documentaries and true crime shows. In 2011, a film based on the murders, titled Texas Killing Fields, was released. Directed by Ami Canaan Mann, it stars Sam Worthington, Jessica Chastain, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in key roles.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields will be on Netflix on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

