Who were the Boston Strangler's alleged victims? Details explored ahead of Keira Knightley's Boston Strangler premiere on Hulu

Boston Strangler, the highly awaited true crime movie, is all set to make its arrival on Friday, March 17, 2023, exclusively on Hulu. The movie has been gleaned from the real-life 1960s murders committed by a man infamously known as the Boston Strangler. Matt Ruskin has served as both the writer and director of the movie.

The promising cast list includes Keira Knightley, Alessandro Nivola, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper, Morgan Spector, David Dastmalchian, Bill Camp, and a few others. The official synopsis, released by Hulu, reads:

"A true-crime thriller about the reporters, Loretta Mclaughlin and Jean Cole, who broke the story of the Boston Strangler murders. As the killer claims more victims, the two pursue the investigation, putting their own lives at risk to uncover the truth."

The Boston Strangler reportedly s*xually assaulted and murdered 13 women ranging between 1962 and 1964. These serial murders shook the city of Boston to the core. A man named Albert DeSalvo confessed to committing these killings and was convicted by authorities for life.

Ever since the official trailer for the true-crime movie was released, viewers have been buzzing with curiosity to learn all about the victims. So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out more details about them, ahead of the movie's arrival on the streaming service Hulu.

A look at the Boston Strangler's long list of victims

From June 14, 1962, to January 4, 1964, 13 single women within the age group of 19 to 85, were inhumanly murdered in the city of Boston. These brutal murders were eventually connected to the Boston Strangler. Most of the victims were s*xually assaulted and abused at their homes before being strangled to death with articles of clothing.

However, the serial killer's oldest victim reportedly died of a heart attack. Two of his victims were stabbed to death as well, one of whom was also heinously beaten. No signs of forced entry were found in their apartments. The victims were all assumed to have known the murderer from before or had voluntarily allowed him inside their homes.

The list of 13 women who lost their lives at the hands of Albert DeSalvo aka the Boston Strangler includes Mary Mullen, Anna Slesers, Nina Nichols, Ida Irga, Helen Blake, Jane Sullivan, Patricia Bissette, Sophie Clark, Mary Brown, Beverly Samans, Joann Graff, Evelyn Corbin, and Mary Sullivan.

Mary Mullen was 85 years of age when her body was found at 1435 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, on June 28, 1962. Slesers was 55 and was found at 77 Gainsborough Street, Boston, on June 14, 1962. Nichols was 68 years old when her dead body was discovered at 1940 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, on June 30, 1962.

Ida Irga and Helen Blake were 75 and 65 years old, respectively. Ida was found dead at 7 Grove Street, Boston, on August 19, 1962, and Helen's body was found at 73 Newhall Street, Lynn, on June 30, 1962. Jane Sullivan was 67 years of age when her body was found by the police at 435 Columbia Road, Boston, on August 21, 1962. Patricia Bissette was 23 years old and was found dead at 515 Park Drive, Boston, on December 31, 1962.

Sophie Clark, Beverly Samans, Mary Brown, Joann Graff, Evelyn Corbin and Mary Sullivan were respectively 20, 23, 69, 23, 57 and 19 years old. Their bodies were found in different parts of Boston as well, between 1962 and 1964.

Watch Boston Strangler this Friday, March 17, 2023, on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

