Boston Strangler cast list and characters explored

Hulu's new crime thriller film, Boston Strangler, premieres on the streaming platform on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The movie tells the true story of the titular serial killer who terrorized Boston in the late 60s, reportedly killing 15 women. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per 20th Century Studios' YouTube channel:

''The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.''

The synopsis further reads:

''As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.''

The film stars Keira Knightley in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by Matt Ruskin.

Boston Strangler cast list: Keira Knightley and others to star in crime thriller movie

1) Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin

Keira Knightley dons the lead role of Loretta McLaughlin in Boston Strangler. McLaughlin was the journalist who broke the story of the notorious serial killer and it is from her point of view that the story is told.

Knightley looks in terrific form in the trailer, capturing the fierce determination and resilience that defines her character with absolute ease. Apart from Boston Strangler, Keira Knightley has starred in several acclaimed movies like Atonement, Begin Again, and Pride and Prejudice, to name a few.

2) Carrie Coon as Jean Cole

Carrie Coon portrays the character of Jean Cole in the new thriller movie. Cole is also one of the reporters who, along with McLaughlin, exposes the Boston Strangler's alleged crimes. It'll be interesting to see how Coon's character will be explored in the film.

Carrie Coon looks quite brilliant in the movie and shares wonderful chemistry with Keira Knightley as the duo lead the investigation. Coon's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Leftovers, Gone Girl, The Post, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among many more.

3) David Dastmalchian as Albert DeSalvo

Actor David Dastmalchian stars as Albert DeSalvo in Boston Strangler. DeSalvo is reported to be the titular serial killer who was ultimately convicted and imprisoned for life for his alleged crimes.

Viewers can expect David Dastmalchian to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance in this highly challenging and complex role. The actor has previously appeared in numerous other movies and shows like The Flash, Animals, Blade Runner 2049, and many more.

Apart from Keira Knightley, David Dastmalchian and Carrie Coon, Boston Strangler also stars numerous others essaying important supporting roles like:

Bill Camp as Commissioner McNamara

Rory Cochrane as Detective DeLine

Pamela Jayne Morgan as Anne Samans

Alessandro Nivola as Detective Conley

Chris Cooper as Jack MacLaine

The official trailer for Boston Strangler offers a peek into the two journalists' investigation but does not reveal any major spoilers that could ruin the experience for viewers.

It has a haunting tone that fans of true crime thrillers would certainly love and they can look forward to a fascinating character study that explores the dark side of humanity.

Viewers can stream Boston Strangler on Hulu.

