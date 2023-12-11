With the Golden Globes 2024 just around the corner, nominations in 27 categories honoring the best in film and television have already been announced for the 81st edition of the annual award show. The complete list of nominations was unveiled this Monday morning, marking the official kickoff to Hollywood's 2024 awards season.

Much expected, Barbie and Oppenheimer dominated the list, with nine nods for Barbie and eight for Oppenheimer. The final season of Succession also led the nominations for TV shows, with nine nods in multiple categories.

What are the two special categories of nominations introduced for Golden Globes 2024?

Expand Tweet

The nominations for the 81st Golden Globes were announced by Cedric "The Entertainer" and Wilmer Valderrama, with CBSNews.com livestreaming the presentation.

Apart from Barbie and Oppenheimer in the film categories, The Bear and The Last of Us dominated television. At the same time, stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Matt Damon, Timothée Chalamet, and Nicolas Cage earned nominations in various categories, making the Golden Globe 2024 a starry event to kickstart the new year.

But along with the usual categories, the presenters introduced two more categories for the upcoming award show: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures and best stand-up comedian on television. Here are the nominations for the new categories.

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

The nominations for this new category are as follows:

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Here are the nominations in this category:

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais; Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Expand Tweet

How to watch the Golden Globe 2024? Air date and where to watch

The Golden Globe 2024 Awards ceremony will be a grand event scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2023, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT). It will be broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network, and will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app since Paramount Global is CBS' parent company.

Expand Tweet

The Golden Globes is returning to CBS after a long while, after ending its longstanding relationship with NBC last year. It is working hard to rebuild its credibility under new leadership after widely publicized scandals. It boycotts over allegations of racism and ethical lapses within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that organized the award show, determining its nominees and winners.

The organization was disbanded following multiple issues, and the Golden Globes were sold to Dick Clark Productions, which is now the owner and producer of the Award show. Determination of nominations and winners is done by a voting body comprising 300 members from 75 countries.

The best of Hollywood will attend the gala, so make sure to tune in for the most-awaited award show, Golden Globe 2024, on CBS or Paramount.