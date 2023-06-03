Taylor Swift The Eras Tour International Dates: Venues, tickets, how to register, where and when to buy and all you need to know

Taylor Swift has recently announced the dates for the first lineup of international shows for her ongoing Eras Tour. The international shows will begin on August 24, 2023, at the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico and the final show will be held on Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 26, 2023.

Swift shared the news on all the social media platforms where she is currently active. She posted a picture with all the dates of the shows, along with the caption:

"Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess Sabrina Carpenter will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales. LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!"

Everything to know about the international shows included in Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's latest announcement reveals that a total of eight shows from August 24 to November 26, 2023, have been added to the list of The Eras Tour.

The first three shows will be held from August 24 to 26 in Mexico at Foro Sol. The next two will be in Argentina from November 9 to 10 at Estadio River Plate. The last three shows will be held in Brazil at Allianz Parque from November 18 to 26.

All those wishing to attend the shows in Mexico can access the tickets through Ticketmaster on June 13, 2023, 2 pm onwards. To get the tickets on time, attendees need to register themselves by June 7, 2023, on the Verified Fan platform of Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the shows in Buenos Aires will be available for sale from 10 am on June 6, 2023, and tickets for Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro can be purchased from June 12, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Taylor Swift's shows that were scheduled to be held in 2020 in Brazil were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and all those who brought tickets for that show will be able to grab the pre-sale for the tour at 10 am on June 6, 2023.

The Eras Tour started on March 17, 2023, at Glendale, Arizona

The Eras Tour marks the first tour of Taylor Swift after the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour is in support of her four latest albums, including Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights.

The concerts run for around three hours and they have already received a positive response from critics. The tour has also broken records in terms of ticket sales, selling 2.4 million tickets during presale. It has earned a revenue of more than $500 million.

The tour is also in the spotlight as Swift is making donations to food bank units at all the venues. The shows listed under the tour will be held at different stadiums and the process has been followed in the Reputation Stadium Tour, which was held in 2018.

