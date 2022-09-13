BTS V’s global fanbases band together to make generous donations for flood victims

BTS V’s fans have banded together for a noble cause and we are happy to report it.

The Singularity singer’s fans have come together to make generous donations to flood recovery in South Korea in his name.

Besides the $1.23 million donation to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association for flood relief, BTS V’s international fanbases which include @GlobalVUnion, and fans from Australia, Canada, Spain, Japan, and the Philippines have participated in making donations to aid typhoon victims.

The amount has not been disclosed to the public for information.

For those unaware, South Korea was hit by a threatening typhoon named Hinnamnor, causing severe damage to the lives and properties of residents of the country.

At least 10 people died as a result of the cyclone that has wrecked havoc, not only in Seoul but also in prominent places like Busan and Ulsan, crushing buildings and property to pieces.

The country has also suffered torrential downpours and floods that lashed out at Seoul in August, causing irreparable damage to life and property, and in times like these BTS V’s fans have truly shown their noble character.

BTS V’s global fanbases donate to a variety of other causes

Truly, charity begins at home and needs a kind heart and a strong spirit to care for others' well-being, and BTS V’s global fanbases have proven how much they care about the Sweet Night singer, his reputation and humanity in general.

BTS V’s fanbase have been making donations to various causes in honor of the Bangtan member.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, fans gathered together to participate in various causes to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the singer’s solo song Stigma, from the album Wings. To celebrate this, they donated to a variety of organizations.

BTS V’s fanbases have made an undisclosed amount to various volunteer groups like “United Help Ukraine” to help war victims and refugees,“Sign Up Foundation”- a foundation that looks after the well-being of today’s youth, “Dream Nurturing” to aid children’s education and well-being, is based in Vietnam, and finally, “Street Health Toronto”, a non-profit organization based in Canada.

ARMYs are proud and ecstatic that BTS V’s fanbases have been doing such a splendid job and have taken to social media to express their thoughts.

“They have a beautiful attitude just like Tae” is what fans are writing and we are in full agreement.

“Taehyung really does have the best fanbase” and beautiful gesture indeed.

Fans have declared that BTS V and his fans are an inspiration to everyone.

Not only that, BTS V’s fanbase have also made donations to animal welfare organizations in honor of his pet dog Yeontan.

For those unversed, the Winter Bear singer did not buy the dog, rather adopted him from an animal shelter and has been taking care of him ever since.

Yeontan is dear to not only V, but ARMYs as well, and every year they make several donations to animal welfare organizations to aid strays and abandoned creatures in need.

Also his fanbase donated to “Dogs Trust”, a dog welfare charity, “The Lost Dogs Home” working for animal rights, “Saigon Time Dog and Cat Support Group” who take care of abandoned cats and dogs and “FOUR PAWS International”, a global animal welfare origanisation.

Previously, V’s global fanbases have tirelessly worked to gather donations for flood-hit Seoul residents, donating a kind amount to United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) department on World Food Day and several other humanitarian causes.

BTS V’s Vogue Korea cover cross 1 million pre-orders

Chances are, you may have seen “Taehyung x Korea” trending on Twitter because Bangtan’s glorious visual member V will be appearing on the cover of Vogue Korea next month.

Pre-orders have already started and the October issue of the magazine recorded the highest-ever sales index in history, selling more than one million copies in pre-orders on day one.

V is truly “Icon of an Era” as named by Vogue Korea, and we cannot wait to read the full interview. The magazine has 30 pages of exclusive interviews and pictorials of the Bangtan star.

ARMYs who wish to pre-order his Vogue Korea issue, his debut solo cover for the fashion magazine can order copies from Yes24, Aladin, and Kyobobook online as of September 8th at 11am KST (7:30 am IST) and 10am ET.

V is also working on his solo album, which he has revealed in several interviews. The album will be released later this year or early next year.

