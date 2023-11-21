Disney's Wish proves to be a new disappointment with an underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes score

Disney's illustrious 100th-anniversary celebration took an unexpected turn as the much-anticipated animated movie, Wish, fell prey to a harsh critical reception. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the film features a star-studded voice cast, including Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and more.

The film's development began in 2018, with Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore crafting the screenplay based on a story by Lee, Buck, Veerasunthorn, and Moore. Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice contributed to the musical landscape, while Dave Metzger orchestrated the score.

Heralded as the cornerstone of the company's centenary festivities, the animated movie is grappling with an underwhelming approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney's Wish for a box office hit

Once the undisputed leader in the entertainment realm, Disney's recent years have been marked by shifting tides. The company, riding high on the success of franchises like Avengers and Pixar animations, now faces a potential stumble with its newest animated addition.

The movie's struggle to rebound from initial poor reviews raises questions about the company's current standing in the industry. Various reports and reviews by film critics reveal that the musical fantasy is the first Disney movie in almost two decades to be labeled ‘rotten’ on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 58% rating.

The rise of streaming platforms, particularly Disney+, has introduced a paradigm shift in how movies are received. Notably, Strange World, a previous box office disappointment, found redemption on the aforementioned platform, signaling a potential avenue for the film to salvage its fate.

Comparisons with recent Disney originals such as Encanto, Elemental, and Raya and the Last Dragon underscore the film's struggle to meet the high expectations set for Disney's centenary celebration and changing industry dynamics.

A plot overview

The musical fantasy film unfolds in the Kingdom of Rosas, founded by King Magnifico, who possesses the ability to grant wishes. The story centers around 17-year-old Asha, aiming to become Magnifico's apprentice and commemorate her grandfather Sabino's 100th birthday.

However, the seemingly benevolent wish-granter erases citizens' memories of their wishes, rendering them docile and dependent. The plot thickens when Magnifico denies Sabino's wish, prompting Asha to unravel the truth. A wish-granting ceremony reveals Magnifico's manipulation, leading to Asha's dismissal as his apprentice.

Frustrated, she wishes to the heavens, summoning a celestial entity, Star. Together with her pet goat Valentino, Asha embarks on a quest to recover Sabino's wish and expose Magnifico's tyranny. Star's magic breathes life into the forest, revealing that all living things originate from stardust.

The trio, joined by Asha's friends, challenges Magnifico's rule. A dark turn occurs as Magnifico resorts to dark magic, and Asha's family faces the consequences. The climax unfolds in a showdown between Asha and Magnifico, where the citizens' collective wishes overpower the tyrant, sealing him away and liberating Rosas.

The film concludes with Queen Amaya assuming control, Magnifico imprisoned, and Asha entrusted with Star's magical tools, pledging to carry on Star's legacy and grant wishes justly. The movie strives to weave a narrative of rebellion, self-discovery, and the enduring power of human aspirations against oppressive forces.

The movie premiered at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on November 8, 2023, and is set for a theatrical release in the United States on November 22, presented by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.