Nimona review: Is Netflix's animated film worth a watch?

Nimona, a film released on Netflix on Friday, June 30, merges elements from medieval and futuristic worlds, immersing viewers in visually striking animation and introducing captivating characters. The narrative revolves around the titular character, an unpredictable shapeshifter notorious for her chaotic endeavors, and Ballister, a once-exiled knight. Collaboratively, they set off on a quest to disrupt the established order within the kingdom.

The official synopsis of Nimona as per Netflix, reads:

"A knight is framed for a crime he didn't commit, and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill."

Netflix @netflix Nimona flies onto Netflix in 12 hours!!! Nimona flies onto Netflix in 12 hours!!! https://t.co/NiZTzzLfIw

Nimona's mesmerizing shapeshifting abilities dazzle with her brilliance while Ballister’s unwavering honor serves as an anchor throughout the narrative. In unison, they skillfully maneuver through intricate webs woven with action-packed events, soul-stirring emotions, and societal demands all in search of acceptance amidst utter chaos.

A review of Nimona: Exploring the shape-shifting realm webbed in an animated magnificence

The magnetizing visuals create a perfect junction between the medieval and futuristic world

The movie's animation seamlessly merges medieval and futuristic components to construct a visually striking realm. The incorporation of both 3D and 2D animation techniques provides a distinctive flavor to the film with elements such as laser crossbows and knights traversing on hoverbikes contributing to an authentic atmosphere.

This divergence from the original graphic novel's artistic style has provoked differing responses among audiences. Despite its innovative nature, however, some fans contend that the movie sacrifices a fraction of what made its source material special.

However this ambitious approach presents a dilemma. On one hand, the distinct animation style captivates viewers with its visual allure and groundbreaking nature. On the other hand, it departs from Noelle Stevenson's art style in the original graphic novel, which has sparked debate among fans of the source material.

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked only 24 hours until Nimona is unleashed on Netflix only 24 hours until Nimona is unleashed on Netflix https://t.co/iRXLKurhDO

Some contend that the film should have adhered more closely to the graphic novels' original art style. The divergence is perceived by certain individuals as an effort to appeal to a wider audience. But at the risk of diluting some of the source materials' intrinsic qualities.

The action sequences in the film stand out for their stunning visual effects especially when showcasing the character's ability to change shapes. However, at times the focus on action seems to take away from the development of characters and the storytelling. Furthermore. While the animation is unique and inventive.

In addition to this, the blending of medieval and futuristic elements in the setting is quite intriguing. However, a more in-depth exploration of how these aspects interact within society could have added depth to the overall narrative.

The striking hunger to establish identity is evidently portrayed in the shape-shifting realm

What's on Netflix @whatonnetflix The cast and crew of Nimona at the NY premiere! The cast and crew of Nimona at the NY premiere! https://t.co/VHn8TEEUvi

The film faced criticism due to its decision to soften the edgier components present in its source material. Unlike in the original graphic novel where Nimona's portrayal displays a greater inclination towards violence, this characteristic is toned down in its adaptation to the screen.

Chloë Grace Moretz truly brings Nimona to life through a performance that exuded depth. She effortlessly captures the character's rebellious spirit along with her hidden vulnerability.

The supporting cast, especially Riz Ahmed who portrays Sir Ballister Blackheart, skillfully depicts the internal struggle faced by Ballister in his earnest quest for redemption a struggle that audiences could highly relate to.

The additional commendable performances by LGBTQ actors such as Eugene Lee Yang and Indya Moore have also left an indelible mark on the screen. However, some characters would have greatly benefited from more screen time and development.

Nimona is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes