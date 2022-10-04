Did Eugene Lee Yang star in Brooklyn 99? Role explored as The Try Guys member's “pissed off” appearance in latest YouTube video leaves internet in a frenzy 

On October 4, YouTube group The Try Guys, which now includes Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang, took to their channel to address their ex-member Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal.

As netizens attempted to make light of the recent controversy, many noted how angry Yang looked in the video, and it sparked a hilarious meme fest online. Meanwhile, many wondered whether Yang had acted in the past.

The Try Guys recently uploaded a video titled What Happened on their official YouTube channel. In the short video, the remaining trio addressed the timeline of Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal and how they were going to handle the situation.

Eugene Lee Yang seemingly slammed Ned Fulmer for cheating on his wife Ariel with The Try Guys employee and Food Babies member, Alexandria Herring. He also stated that Fulmer’s actions were “contrary to the values of the company.”

As per what the online trends suggest, Eugene Lee Yang was quick to trend on Twitter with many wondering about the YouTuber’s career in the entertainment industry. Although the 36-year-old has mostly spent time shooting for YouTube content, he also had his big acting break in the show Brooklyn 99.

Who did Eugene Lee Yang play in Brooklyn 99?

On January 29, 2019, the Texas native took to Twitter to announce that he would be starring in the popular show. He wrote in a tweet:

“Thrilled to announce my first-ever guest spot will be on one of the best shows on television. Tune in this week! #Brooklyn99”

The former BuzzFeed employee made a guest debut in the sixth season of the series. Yang appeared in just the fourth episode of the season titled Four Movement. In it, Eugene Lee Yang played the role of Theo Lorql.

On February 5, 2019, Eugene Lee Yang posted a snippet of his appearance on the show on Twitter. In it, Yang played the role of a luxury club manager.

Eugene Lee Yang trends online following recent YouTube upload

As mentioned earlier, netizens quipped that Eugene Lee Yang looked distressed in The Try Guys’ recent video. The YouTube group member expressed in the video that the trio were “incredibly shocked and deeply hurt” by Ned Fulmer’s actions.

Several Twitter users were quick to note that Yang looked “pissed off” throughout the video, as he addressed the Yale-graduate’s antics. A few hilarious tweets read:

What happened to Ned Fulmer?

In The Try Guys’ recent video, they announced that they were unaware of his extramarital affair with Herring until Labor Day weekend. As soon as the group discussed the matter with Fulmer, who happened to confirm that “it had been going on for some time,” The Try Guys company immediately got in touch with their organization’s HR, who conducted a “thorough review.”

Meanwhile, Fulmer was dispersed from his job and was being edited out of any social media content he was scheduled to be a part of.

The Try Guys announced that the remaining members signed written consent for the removal of Fulmer from their organization. Fulmer’s termination from his role was already made aware to followers just a few days prior as The Try Guys announced the same on Twitter.

In the video, Keith Habersberger also announced that Fulmer would be edited out of the upcoming season of Without A Recipe.

