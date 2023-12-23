Who is hosting Golden Globe Awards 2024? Jo Koy Netflix deal, projects, and family life explored

The Golden Globe Awards are set to be held on Saturday, January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Fans will be able to watch the ceremony live on Paramount+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Comedian Jo Koy will host the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards.

Fans of the comedian are thrilled to learn about him hosting the ceremony as it is a major milestone in his already incredible career. They are looking forward to seeing his trademark humor and energy on January 7.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be the first award ceremony of 2024 and are set to begin the year with a bang. Additionally, with Jo Koy's relatable humor, the ceremony might be a great way to start the new year.

Who is hosting the Golden Globe Awards 2024?

Jo Koy will be hosting the Golden Globe Awards 2024 (Image via Britannica)

Comedian Jo Koy is set to be the host of the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024. Known for his hilarious stand-up shows, acting skills, and writing, the ceremony will only bring Koy and his comedy to the forefront. The Golden Globe Awards will be Koy's first time hosting a big awards show and fits perfectly with his diverse career.

The comedian has appeared on shows like The Late Late Show with James Cameron, Last Call With Carson Daly, and The Breakfast Club. His comedy album, Live from Seattle, reached number one on the Billboard Charts.

How much did Jo Koy make on Netflix?

Jo Koy is making a lot of money on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

According to Forbes, with his three-year gig with Netflix, Jo Koy made around $12 million. The publication also reported that as of October 2023, his net worth was $18 million, making him the ninth richest comedian in the world.

According to Equity Atlas, the Netflix deal is worth $50 million and proves Koy's popularity across the world. Jo Koy's Netflix special Live From The Los Angeles Forum dropped in 2022 and crushed sales records everywhere. Apart from Netflix and his live shows, the comedian also has stand-up specials on Comedy Central, with fans around the world enjoying his shows.

A look at Jo Koy's family

The 52-year-old American-Filipino comedian was born to Josie Harrison and John C. Herbert on June 2, 1971. However, additional information about his father wasn't available at the time of writing his article.

The comedian has also spoken about the impact his stepfather Sgt. Fredrick Harrison had on his life and how the latter's death affected him.

Born Joseph Glenn Herbert in Tacoma, Washington, Koy's own life experiences have inspired his comedy, making it relatable for audiences. He has also made a name for himself in Hollywood with his movie Easter Sunday, which is the first major film to have an all-Filipino cast.

When did Jo Koy become popular?

Jo Koy began doing stand-up comedy in the 90s in Las Vegas. He was discovered when he became a regular on the show Catch a Rising Star at the MGM Grand Hotel and Resort. However, it was in 2017 that the single landed his Netflix special Jo Koy: Live from Seattle which catapulted him to fame.

Things only became better for him from then and he did two more Netflix specials, Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot in 2017 and Jo Koy: In His Elements in 2020. In 2019, his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle, actually hit number one on the Billboard Charts.

Koy also connects with his audience through podcasts like The Koy Pond with Jo Koy and The Michael Yo and Jo Koy Show.

Koy, the host of the upcoming 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, is still blowing people's minds with his rise from small comedy clubs to worldwide fame.