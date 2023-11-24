Fact Check: Are there any Black Friday deals on Netflix membership as of today? Explained

Black Friday marks the end of Thanksgiving, and it marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. It is a great time to get amazing deals on your favorite streaming services. However, if you were expecting any Netflix Black Friday deals, then there are unfortunately no discounts on any of their subscription packs.

It should be noted that Netflix has historically never provided any discounts on their subscriptions on Black Friday sales, and this year is no different either. Over the next three days, Netflix's competitors—Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Max—will all be offering hefty subscription discounts, but Netflix isn't following suit.

There might not be any Netflix Black Friday deals on their subscriptions; however, you can still avail of great Black Friday deals on merchandise and products from your favorite Netflix shows.

What's more, while Netflix subscriptions might not be cheap, devices where you can stream Netflix are certainly available at a bargain for the next few days.

Netflix Black Friday membership deals 2023 - What's on discount from Netflix this Black Friday?

There are many speculations as to why streaming giant Netflix does not offer any Black Friday deals. The most common speculation is that Netflix does not provide discounts because it wants to give users the impression that their subscription is worthwhile.

Another speculation would be that reduced subscription prices increase churn since users cancel the service when the price returns to its usual maximum.

Although Netflix isn't offering any discounts on subscriptions, you can still get anything from their store, and this year's Black Friday sales are considerably more generous than the previous one. For the next few days, the entire site is at a 30% discount, with certain goods being lowered by as much as 60%.

The Netflix store has a lot on offer, and the Black Friday sale presents the perfect opportunity to grab merchandise and collectibles from your favorite Netflix films and series.

Whether you are a Stranger Things fan, or you are into Squid Games, or if The Witcher catches your fancy, the store has it all for you. You can even find some great collectibles related to popular Netflix anime like Demon Slayer and Cowboy Bebop.

There are some amazing items on discount at the Netflix store, like plushies, apparel, toys, collectibles, books, and even music cassette tapes and vinyls.

Some of the best deals available on the website store this Black Friday are:

Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition has been discounted to $10.08 from $27.99

All Stranger Things hoodies are available at a discounted price of $35 (earlier $50)

Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift reduced from $50 to £35

Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set reduced to $52.20 from $75

All Lacoste polos reduced from $120 to $84

All Youtooz statues have gone down from £23.99 to $16.79

If you have a fixed budget then you can visit the 'gifts' section on the website and select options where collections are assorted under different price ranges.

Netflix black friday deals- Subscription Prices

As mentioned earlier there are no Netflix black friday membership deals in 2023. Depending on your subscription package, Netflix can cost anywhere from $6.99 to $19.99 a month. Three plans are available: Standard, Standard With Ads, and Premium.

The $9.99 Basic plan was formerly a well-liked option, but Netflix has removed it from its lineup for new or returning subscribers. If you're on the Basic plan right now, you can maintain it that way until you choose to cancel or switch to another plan.