5 best Black Friday 2023 sale deals on luxury brands

Black Friday 2023 is almost here, and consumers are gearing up to shop at ridiculously low prices. The highly anticipated day falls on November 24, although many brands have already started dishing out amazing discounts without compromising quality.

Even luxury brands are joining the Black Friday deals, as their highly coveted products are starting to appear on major retail websites for up to 50% off their original prices. Black Friday is an opportunity for shoppers to stock up on some of their favorite products just in time for the festive season in December. From Jacquemus's clothing to Jimmy Choo's shoes, there are tempting Black Friday discounts for everyone this season.

Best Black Friday deals from luxury brands you won't believe exist

1. JW Anderson Crystal-embellished Mismatch Earrings at 50% discount

The JW Anderson Crystal-embellished Mismatch Earrings (Image via Farfetch)

It is no secret that JW Anderson creates some of the most stunning jewelry pieces, and the mismatched earrings are one among the stylish designs. The earrings are crafted from polished gold-tone brass and feature a mismatched design. These stunning jewelry pieces come with an oversized link charm adorned with a synthetic crystal design.

These beauties are available for 233 US Dollars, down from the original price of 465 US Dollars on Farfetch.

2. The Jacquemus Baska Asymmetric blazer at 50% discount

The Jacquemus Baska Asymmetric blazer (Image via Farfetch)

This statement blazer is perfectly cut up from a blend of sustainable linen materials. The eye-catching fashion piece is a reflection of Jacquemus's playful take on tailoring. The gown is highlighted by the cutout details on the back and the bead embellishment at the top. The stunning piece also features an off-center button fastening, with two side pockets and a tailored design to complement the sleek and chic aesthetic.

These statement blazers are available for 664 US Dollars from their initial price of 1325 US Dollars on Farfetch.

3. Acne Studios Fur Detailed jacket at 40% discount

The Acne Studios Fur Detailed jacket (Image via Italist)

This clean winter essential from Acne Studios is the ultimate fashion piece for winter. It is dressed in a versatile Brown hue with fur details on the collar and the rim. The jacket is the perfect fusion of fashion and function as the thick leather and fur-lined design ensure warmth and a cozy feeling during winter while the neutral color makes it easy to style them as casual outfits.

This stunning piece sells for 1,731.85 US Dollars, down from its original price of 2,295 US Dollars on Italist.

4. Saint Laurent Smooth Leather Monogram Loafers at 40% discount

The Saint Laurent Smooth Leather Monogram Loafers (Image via Italist)

These elegant loafers are made from calfskin leather and are dressed in a tasteful ivory hue for the upper, creating a contrast with the cool black on the sole. The soles are slightly elevated, with a round toe for decent cushioning. This masterpiece from Saint Laurent features the brand logo in gold on the shoes' buckle and inside the shoes.

The shoes are available for 592.13 US Dollars and much cheaper than the original price of 721.64 US Dollars on Italist.

5. The Jimmy Choo Vari 45mm thigh-high boots at 50% discount

The Jimmy Choo Vari 45mm thigh-high boots (Image via Farfetch)

The Jimmy Choo brand has become synonymous with bold and elegant esthetics, and that is reflected in the design of these sleek shoes. The boots come in a black colorway, ensuring that you can pair them with almost anything. They are also a good addition to one's wardrobe for the winter because they offer warmth for the legs. The brand logo set in gold punctuates the design and adds a colorful contrast. With a 45mm kitten heel, the shoes are the perfect blend of style and comfort.

For Black Friday, these gorgeous shoes are available for 848 US Dollars from the original price of 1,695 US Dollars on Farfetch.

These exciting Black Friday deals won't be available for long. Head to the shopping sites before they get sold out.