5 best jewelry trends from the Spring 2024 runway

The widely anticipated Spring/Summer 24 shows will be remembered, not only for the stunning outfit designs but for the intricately designed jewelry that complemented the outfits on the runway perfectly.

Designers like Gucci, Theory, Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Jonathan Cohen, Gabriela Hearst and Khaite took their designs to another level, adorning their models with bold and chunky bracelets, elegant Pearl earrings and necklaces, edgy chain necklaces, and more.

Tiffany & Co, the luxurious diamond brand, unveiled their special collaboration with Givenchy featuring luxurious diamond cuts that boast of craftsmanship, creativity and taste. Their models could be seen in chokers sprinkled with diamonds, whilst wearing bracelets and necklaces adorned with Tiffany’s signature blue diamonds.

One thing is for sure, Spring and Summer season 2024 will be filled with stunning jewelry.

Top 5 jewelry trends that made a splash on the Spring 2024 runway

1. Timeless pearls

Pearls give the wearer an elegant look, and designers like Theory, Kate Spade, Jonathan Cohen, Anna Sui, and Dsqauared2 have tapped into the pearl energy for next year's Spring trends. Their models were dressed up in simple pearl earrings and traditional pearl necklaces.

Those interested in shopping for elegant pearl earrings and necklaces could check out the Numbering White #9716 necklace and the Mikimoto Akoya pearl stud earrings, which sell for $160 and $1300, respectively.

The Numbering White #9716 necklace and the Mikimoto Akoya pearl earrings (Image via Numbering White/Mikimoto Akoya website)

2. Chunky chains

Overall, jewelry trends have transitioned from simple and minimal to chunky and bold pieces. Gucci and Gabriela Hearst adorned their models with chunky chain necklaces that were just the perfect touch-up to the runway outfits.

For those who like statement jewelry, the Lionheart Milano Pinched Link Bracelet with diamonds and the Monica Vinader Paperclip chain necklace can be good options. Both are available on the brands' websites and retail for $5,9995 and $195, respectively.

The Milano Pinched Link bracelet and the Monica Vinader paperclip chain necklace (Image via brands’ websites)

3. Chunky bracelets

Bracelets were not left out of the fun at the Spring 2024 shows as models on the Khaite, Tom Ford, and Alaia runways were resplendent in chunky bracelets, channeling their Egyptian princess energy.

Pairing more than one chunky bracelet elevates your style and makes you stand out. For those interested in leveling up their jewelry game this fall, Alexis Bittar's large molten bangles for $225 and the Lizzie Fortunato Ridge Acrylic bracelet for $115, both available on the brands' websites are good buys.

The Alexis Bittar large molten bangles and the Lizzie Fortunato Ridge Acrylic bracelet (Image via brands’ website)

4. Diamonds

On the Spring/Summer 24 runway, designers gave new takes on these precious stones, with the Tiffany Blue Book x Givenchy collection and the Altuzarra's collection, which featured glimmering drop earrings.

Buyers looking to treat themselves to diamonds can check out the chunky lab-grown drop earrings from Grown Brilliance for $7,570 and the simple Tiffany Elsa Peretti necklace for $8500.

The Grown Brilliance chunky lab-grown drop earrings and the Tiffany Elsa Peretti necklace. (Image via brands’ website)

5. Romantic floral designs

The Spring Summer 24 runways basked in soft floral jewelry designs, embodying the essence of spring. Sandy Liang's collection featured crystals and tulle, Carolina Herrera dazzled the runway audience with necklaces adorned with budding flower designs, and Phillip Lim's collection was artful with pieces like the petal drop earrings.

To add a drop of color and fun to your jewel collection for spring, you can check out Cult Gaia Galla cultured freshwater Pearl drop earrings, which sell for $128, or the Petit Moments Orla Zircon flower collar necklace for $175. Both jewelry items are available for purchase on the brands' website.

The Petit Moments Orla Zircon flower collar necklace and the Cult Gaia Galla Cultured Freshwater Pearl Drop earrings (Image via brands’ websites)

Switch up your spring and summer outfits in 2024 with any of the aforementioned jewelry pieces. Head on to any of the jewelry brands’ website and shop to your heart’s content.