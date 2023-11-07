Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves: Where to get, price and more details explored

Acne Studios' FW23 scarves have arrived just in time for the season's hunt for warmth and style. Acne Studios, a Stockholm-based fashion house known for its sophisticated and contemporary designs, presents a range that promises to be the ultimate cold-weather companion for the fashion-conscious.

Rooted in a rich tradition of quality and craftsmanship, Acne Studios' latest offerings are a luxurious mix of wool, cashmere, and mohair. The collection revives and reinvents the esteemed styles from previous seasons, ensuring that every piece resonates with the brand’s signature aesthetic. From the cozy tartans to the chic checks, each scarf is a marriage of comfort and high fashion.

Attention to detail is evident in the variety of designs. The collection’s release is perfectly timed for holiday gifting or personal indulgence.

Fans of the brand and newcomers alike can expect prices to fall between $110 USD and $800 USD. These coveted pieces became available just in time for the winter season, and shoppers can find them on Acne Studios’ website.

Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves are available in various hues and sizes

The fabric of choice is central to Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves collection. By focusing on wool, cashmere, and mohair, the brand ensures that each piece provides not only warmth but also a soft, luxurious feel against the skin.

This season’s designs include the ever-popular Mohair Tartan Scarves, which feature collegiate patterns in a fresh palette of colors. The Mixed Check Wool Scarves offer a more eclectic look with a patchwork of hues that gives each scarf a one-of-a-kind appeal.

Contemporary twists on classic looks

Beyond the classics, Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves collection also introduces fresh styles that are sure to become new favorites. The Checked Logo Scarf stands out with a bold, maxi Acne Studios logo, a nod to the logomania trend.

In contrast, the Logo Jacquard Scarf displays the brand’s iconic imagery in an oversized fashion, available in various dual-toned color stories. These new additions are perfect for those who love to make a fashion statement.

Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves collection (Image via Acne Studios)

Personalization is at the forefront of this collection. Customers have the opportunity to make their scarves truly unique by adding embroidered letters, numbers, or even Acne Studios motifs. This bespoke feature adds a touch of individuality to each scarf, allowing wearers to express their personal style in a very tangible way.

The price range of Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves is as follows:

Wool Mohair Scarf (NARROW): $300

Dusty pink Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf: $300

Mixed Check Wool Scarf: $300

Checked Logo Wool Scarf: $300

Check Wool SCarf:$210

Heavy Plaid Scarf: $300

Check Alpaca Blend Blanket Scarf: $580

Wool Logo Print Checked Scarf: $250

Tartan Check Scarf: $240

Fringe Wool Scarf: $210

Cashmere Fringe Scarf: $420

Since its inception, Acne Studios has stood for a fusion of high-end design and Swedish minimalism. The brand has continuously captivated the fashion world with its ready-to-wear lines, accessories, and, notably, its exquisite scarves.

Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves collection (Image via Acne Studios)

Acne Studios’ FW23 scarves carry this heritage forward, infusing every stitch with a history of fashion innovation.

Acne Studios' FW23 scarves are more than just accessories; they are a celebration of style. These scarves promise to elevate any outfit while providing crucial warmth, whether draped over the shoulders or tightly wrapped around the neck.

Available now on Acne Studios’ website, these luxurious pieces range from accessible to premium, ensuring there’s a perfect scarf for every budget and taste. As winter approaches, Acne Studios' FW23 scarves are not just a purchase; they're an investment in enduring style and comfort.