Nike AlphaFly 3 vs Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1: Looks, price, function, and more compared

Nike AlphaFly 3 and Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 are poised to compete head-to-head at the upcoming New York City Marathon on November 5. This event is significant, since it is the last Abbott World Marathon Major of 2023, providing a fitting stage for these "super shoes" to showcase their prowess before the 2024 marathon season.

The pressure is on for both brands, each seeking to solidify its status at the pinnacle of the running shoe industry.

The Nike AlphaFly 3 is riding a wave of success after Kelvin Kiptum set a new world record at the Chicago Marathon, completing the race in just 2 hours and 35 seconds wearing the shoe.

On the other hand, the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 has had a mixed record since its debut in mid-September, with its highlight being Tigst Assefa's world record-breaking performance on the women's side at the Berlin Marathon.

Both of these groundbreaking sneakers are readily available for purchase. The Nike AlphaFly 3 and the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 can be found at their respective brand stores and select sporting goods retailers.

Outlining the contrasts between Nike AlphaFly 3 and Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1

AlphaFly 3 by Nike (Image via Sneaker News)

1) Price of the sneakers

When comparing the price tags, the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 stands out with a hefty USD $500 price, being released in an ultra-limited edition. In contrast, Nike AlphaFly 3 comes at a more affordable price point of USD $285, making it a more viable option for a broader audience.

2) Looks and features

Aesthetically, both shoes embrace a modern and performance-oriented design. The AlphaFly 3 by Nike is known for its sleek silhouette and the recognizable Nike swoosh, while the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 brings its own distinct style characterized by the classic three stripes.

AlphaFly 3 by Nike vs Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 (Image via Sneaker News)

Functionally, each shoe brings innovative features together. The AlphaFly 3 by Nike boasts technology that contributed to Kiptum's record-breaking marathon time. Meanwhile, the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 has shown its capabilities through Assefa's impressive performance, despite being relatively new to the scene.

3) Traction

Traction is vital for marathon runners, and both shoes are designed to excel in this department. The Nike AlphaFly 3 provides excellent grip, ensuring stability throughout long races. The Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 also prioritizes traction, ensuring that runners can maintain their pace on various terrains.

Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 (Image via Sneaker News)

4) Sneaker enthusiasts' perspective

Sneaker enthusiasts closely watch the performance of these shoes in high-stakes races. While the Nike AlphaFly 3 has a proven track record, the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 is eagerly anticipated to make its mark in the men's category. Both shoes have their own set of dedicated followers, eagerly awaiting the outcome of the New York City Marathon.

The competition between the AlphaFly 3 and the Adios Pro Evo 1 at the New York City Marathon symbolizes the ongoing rivalry between these two giants in the athletic footwear industry.

Expand Tweet

Each shoe brings its own strengths, from their respective features and aesthetics to their performance on the marathon track.

While the Nike AlphaFly 3 has a head start with its record-breaking achievements, the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 is not far behind, holding its own promise of potential triumphs.

Whichever brand clinches the first place on the podium will undoubtedly shape the preferences and choices of runners and sneaker enthusiasts heading into the 2024 marathon season.