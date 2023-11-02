Sean Wotherspoon X Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Sean Wotherspoon X Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor sneakers, a collaboration between designer Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas, has brought forward a rendition of the Gazelle Indoor that has managed to captivate attention with its innovative design. Wotherspoon, known for his distinctive design approach, has once again succeeded in breathing fresh life into a classic Adidas silhouette.

Back in February, Wotherspoon teased sneaker fans with hints of an upcoming Adidas project. He confirmed that 2023 would witness the release of multiple colorways of the Gazelle Indoor. This announcement kept sneakerheads on their toes, especially after the successful launch of the “Mylo” colorway.

The latest addition to this series is the “Collegiate Green” variant. Priced at $160, and slated to hit the shelves on November 17, these sneakers can be snagged from adidas.com and specific retail outlets.

Sean Wotherspoon X Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor Sneakers are higlighted with a distinctive embroidered pattern

The Sean Wotherspoon X Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor sneakers have white threads woven in a captivating design over a dark green hemp base, giving the shoes a textured and visually appealing look.

These sneakers feature a heel tab constructed from the same dark green hemp but with a bright orange twist. The orange heel tab is a vibrant contrast, complementing the classic gum bottom that grounds the shoe.

The sides of the Sean Wotherspoon X Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor sneakers are adorned with white leather stripes. This detail is mirrored in the textured tongue, laces, and a “hemp” branded hangtag, all of which are presented in a crisp white color, seamlessly tying the design together.

CLose view of Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor sneakers (Image via Instagram/@lin_second_)

The rise of Sean Wotherspoon

Sean Wotherspoon gained prominence through his passion for vintage streetwear and sneakers. He co-founded Round Two, a renowned shop for vintage fashion. Wotherspoon is famous for his ability to merge the old with the new, creating unique and highly sought-after sneaker designs.

Adidas, a powerhouse in athletic footwear, is known for consistently evolving its sneakers. From classic Stan Smiths to modern Ultraboosts, Adidas has an extensive range of variations, each bringing something unique to the sneaker culture.

The Sean Wotherspoon X Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor sneakers amalgamates classic design and fresh aesthetics. With the release scheduled for November 17 at a price point of $160, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to grab a pair from adidas.com and select retailers.

Overview of Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Mid Indoor sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Adidas Gazelle sneakers have captivated fans with their diverse variations over the years. From classic suede options to modern reimaginings with innovative materials, these sneakers come in a myriad of colorways and textures. This versatility ensures that the Gazelle remains a timeless and adaptable choice for sneaker enthusiasts everywhere.

With its distinctive features and Wotherspoon's creative touch, the latest iteration of these sneakers are set to make a significant impact on sneaker culture.