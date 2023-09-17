Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The company's lightest and most feature-packed racing shoe ever, the 138-gram Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1, was introduced on September 14, 2023. These newly designed Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 shoes are currently available for purchase from the online as well as offline platforms of the sportswear company in limited quantities.

For those who are absolutely interested in copping these shoes, one can get them for $500 (or €500) per pair. Additionally, the second drop will be offered in November this year.

Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 shoes are the most advanced running and racing shoes

The potential to move at a faster pace entails the use of lighter sneakers. The groundbreaking Road Racer is forty percent lighter than every other racing shoe that Adidas has ever produced. It makes the latest design the lightest racing footwear in the German label's running gear lineup.

The industry-defining sneaker is now lighter than ever and comes equipped with the most cutting-edge technology. It is designed to enhance a runner's efficiency while running while offering them a larger energy yield.

The Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 is a footwear that exemplifies the progression of the ADIZERO line. It has a redesigned shape, including a forefoot rocker, and is the inaugural model of its type. This rocker sits at sixty percent of the sneaker's overall length. The invention has been examined in the laboratory to increase productivity and accelerate forward motion.

The non-compression molding method has been employed in the production of the most recent iteration of the world-record-setting LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam. Not only does this cutting-edge fabrication method result in a substantial decrease in weight, but it also results in a larger return of energy for athletes.

In addition to this, the physical structure of the footwear has been improved in order to lower its weight. One of the ways this has been accomplished is by removing the sock liner. The outer sole unit employs a modern, revolutionary outsole technology that, in addition to providing superior grip, helps to keep the shoe's overall weight to a minimum.

During the design process, observations were collected from top athletes throughout in-camp workouts and testing in Kenya as well as in the Adidas labs at the headquarters location in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

These athletes included the serving Olympic champion and two-time winner of a major marathon, Peres Jepchirchir, as well as Benson Kipruto, who is also a winner of two major marathons. Amanal Petros, the reigning German national champion, and Tigist Assefa, the victor of the Berlin Marathon the previous year, both provided their perspectives as well.

The footwear item takes a clean-lined approach to its design and incorporates components that are transparent or translucent as a visual reference for how lightweight it is.

Patrick Nava, VP Product, Adidas's Running & Credibility Sports, commented on the latest Adidas ADIZERO sneaker design in the press release, saying:

"The ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 is our own "Impossible is Nothing" Story. We set ourselves the goal to create a racing shoe that is packed with the technology ambitious runners have come to love in the ADIZERO franchise, but at a weight we've never seen before at Adidas."

As stated by the brand's newsroom, later in September, all the remaining models of the Adidas ADIZERO franchise will be offered for sale. These releases will also include the race-winning Adios Pro 3 sneakers.