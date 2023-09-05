Adidas Adizero Prime X2 Strung shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

On September 1, 2023, the German sports gear manufacturer Adidas unveiled their brand new Adidas Adizero Prime X2 Strung sneakers. These shoes are the most recent installment of the Adizero segment, which is known for creating milestones. The newly designed Adidas Adizero Prime X2 Strung shoes debuted in two interesting colorways. Dubbed "Cloud White" and "Lucid Lemon," the two new colorways offered a stylish appearance incorporated with technological features.

The Adizero Prime X2 Strung "Cloud White" colorway is currently available for purchase in both men's and women's sizes via the online stores of Adidas exclusively for AdiClub members. A wider launch of these colorways is projected to happen on September 15, 2023, through both offline and online sites of the shoe brand, alongside its associated vendors. These sneakers are offered at a retail price of $300 for each pair.

Adidas Adizero Prime X2 Strung shoe is an ultramodern approach to running sneakers

Despite the fact that it is restricted in elite competitions, the Adidas Adizero Prime X2 Strung is authorized for use by aspiring runners looking to break their own records. The footwear exemplifies the brand's dedication to bringing about an upheaval in the sport of running in the year 2023. The ground-breaking Adidas Adizero Prime X2 Strung is the first in a series of innovation-packed running shoes that will be released this season.

This particular race design was developed beyond the restrictions of race regulations, which limited shoes to a maximum stack height of 40 millimeters along with a single carbon plate. As a result, it features a stack height of 50 millimeters plus a dual carbon-infused plate arrangement. Additionally, the redesigned midsole is constructed with a total of three layers of Lightstrike Pro foam, which is more than any other Adidas running sneaker has ever had.

The description of the trailblazing Adizero Prime X2 Strung shoes on the company's official website reads,

"The Adizero Prime X 2 Strung is built with innovative technology and designed without the constraints of world race regulations. The perfect fit for runners with high stacked ambitions, this race shoe offers more cutting-edge, performance-driven shoes inside a single running shoe. Adizero. Made to win."

The Strung top is painstakingly created with optimized elasticity in crucial expansion regions in the forefoot, along with multilayered reinforcement in parts of the midfoot and heel counter that demand it the most. These areas are located in important expansion areas. The addition of a knit tongue flap is intended for further improvement of the "locked-in" effect enjoyed by the wearer.

A stack height of 50 millimeters is achieved by using three layers of Lightstrike Pro, which is higher than in a typical Adidas running shoe. The all-new midsole, which is sandwiched in between two comprehensive sheets of foam, contributes to a reduction in overall weight while offering the forefoot and midfoot an increased amount of spring. The outer sole unit is constructed with Continental material, which offers great traction in difficult conditions.

Currently, the brand has presented two colorways of this advanced sneaker model. While one is covered in Cloud White / Core Black / Lucid Cyan makeup, the other will be dressed in Lucid Lemon / Core Black / Arctic Night ensemble. It's important to note that the former variant is currently available for purchase for AdiClub members, while the latter will be launched on September 15.

Don't miss out on the newly launched Adidas Adizero Prime X2 Strung shoes.