Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba collection: Everything we know so far

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba collection is ready to take the sneaker world by storm. This third collaboration brings together the visionary design of Emily Oberg's Sporty & Rich brand with the iconic Adidas Samba and Stan Smith footwear. Known for transcending mere aesthetics, Sporty & Rich has evolved from a mood board to a full-fledged label.

The collection showcases a distinctive approach, with Samba and Stan Smith sneakers donning new, vibrant colorways. This collaboration revisits and revamps designs from their previous joint ventures.

Fans would love to know that Adidas Samba will be available in burgundy and marigold-accented colorways, bringing fresh energy to the classic design.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba collection will be released in Winter 2023

The collection introduces the Adidas Samba in two new colorways: burgundy and marigold-accented. These vibrant accents stand out against the dominant, crisp white hue, adding a fresh and stylish twist to the classic design.

The upper of the sneakers is crafted from buttery leather, exuding a luxurious feel. In addition, the cream-colored laces and sanddrift-treated suede mudguards offer a neutral contrast, seamlessly blending elegance and sportiness.

A clad gum outsole anchors the design, providing both functionality and a visual complement to the sneaker's overall aesthetic. The cream-colored laces add a touch of sophistication and ensure a snug fit.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba collection (Image via Sneaker News)

Each pair in the Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba collection comes adorned with pearled hangtag charms. These subtle embellishments add a unique and luxurious touch to each sneaker.

In addition to the Samba, the collection also revisits the Stan Smith silhouette. The clad-canvas upper, reminiscent of Sporty & Rich's 2022 design, is refreshed with a bright white tint and vibrant evergreen contrasts on the heel tab and branding areas.

History of Sporty & Rich and Adidas: How did the two brands' paths converge?

Sporty & Rich, founded by Emily Oberg, started as a moodboard and swiftly transitioned into a full-fledged lifestyle brand known for its minimalist and timeless aesthetic.

On the other hand, Adidas, established in 1949 by Adolf Dassler, has become a global sportswear giant, celebrated for its innovative designs and collaborations.

The paths of these two brands crossed when they decided to collaborate, blending Sporty & Rich's unique design sensibilities with Adidas' classic and beloved sneaker models.

Over the past nine months, the collaborations have successfully merged the vintage appeal of Adidas Samba and Stan Smith with Sporty & Rich's modern elegance, creating collections that resonate with sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba collection is a celebration of classic design meeting contemporary aesthetics.

Set to release in Winter 2023, sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the vibrant colorways and thoughtful design elements. This collaboration, with its rich history and innovative approach, promises to be a highlight in the world of footwear.