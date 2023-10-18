Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS" Sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS" Sneakers are here, adding yet another feather to Adidas' cap of iconic silhouettes. With Adidas México leading the charge, this release aims to infuse the brand's renowned sportswear with deep-rooted cultural significance.

As the world gears up to celebrate Día de Muertos, Adidas is ensuring that the spirit of the day isn't just in our hearts, but also on our feet. Paying tribute to this revered holiday, the brand has introduced not just one but three signature styles, with the Samba being the highlight.

For those already marking their calendars and checking their wallets, these exclusive kicks are available from October 16, 2023, priced between approximately $118 USD and $123 USD.

Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS" Sneakers

A significant feature of the Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS" Sneakers is the rich orange hue, a clear homage to the cempasúchil flower. This particular flower, native to Mexico, holds sentimental value during the Day of the Dead ceremonies.

Intricate Stitching Details

Moving beyond the standard stitch, these sneakers exhibit detailed patterns on their upper. These patterns are reminiscent of the decorative tapes and papel picado, essential components of the traditional altars set up during the Día de Muertos.

Premium Materials

Quality isn't compromised in these sneakers. The use of high-grade leather and suede ensures not only an enhanced look but also ensures the wearer enjoys optimal comfort.

Embedded Cultural Reminders

More than just footwear, they're a tangible connection to tradition. They encapsulate the essence of the Día de Muertos, serving as a constant reminder of departed loved ones.

Glimpse of Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS" Sneakers

The design, thus, becomes a beautiful symbol of the age-old practice of setting up ofrendas laden with the favorite items of those who've passed on.

Journey Through Adidas' Legacy

Founded in Germany in 1949, Adidas quickly rose to prominence with its innovative athletic wear. Pioneered by Adolf "Adi" Dassler, the brand's early focus was on soccer shoes.

Over the decades, Adidas expanded its product range to include apparel and various sports gear. With iconic designs like the three stripes, Adidas became a global sports fashion icon.

Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS"

Collaborations with athletes and celebrities further solidified its status. Today, it remains a household name, representing a fusion of style, quality, and athletic performance.

Although an exclusive release by Adidas México, the sneakers can be sourced from the official website, adidas.mx, and Adidas Originals stores dotted across Mexico. Currently, no plans for a broader, international release have been announced.

Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS" Sneakers' look

The Adidas Samba "DÍA DE MUERTOS" Sneakers stand as a testament to Adidas' prowess in crafting footwear that's more than just about style; it's about stories, traditions, and memories.

This Día de Muertos, step into a world where each stride is a celebration of life, legacy, and rich heritage. Don't miss the opportunity to own this Adidas masterpiece.