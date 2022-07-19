Did Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy break up? Former 'Chelsea' host takes to Instagram to announce split

American television host and comedian Chelsea Handler has split up with her boyfriend Jo Koy.

On July 18, days before celebrating their one-year anniversary, the 47-year-old took to her Instagram handle to announce that she and Koy are "taking a break" from their relationship.

She posted a video of the two of them, which they had recorded in anticipation of their first anniversary. With it, came a lengthy caption where she spoke about how being with him changed her life experience forever and "renewed" her faith in men. She wrote:

"Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground."

Despite the breakup, Handler retained her optimism, saying that this end marked a new beginning for both of them. She also sent Koy best wishes and assured him that his "person is coming."

Chelsea Handler had announced her relationship with Jo Koy in September 2021, via an Instagram post.

Exploring Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's relationship

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy knew each other for 20 years before their friendship blossomed into romance. The duo crossed each others' paths on Handler's late-night E! series Chelsea Lately, where Koy was a frequent guest.

They sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when Handler posted videos of hanging out with Koy. Within three months, Handler announced on her social media that she was in love with the "best kind of guy there is."

Although she did not reveal Koy's name at the time, Handler later posted a picture of the two kissing under a streetlight.

The duo gushed about each other in public and in interviews, often claiming how lucky they feel to have their friendship turn into something special.

While talking to Good Morning Washington, Koy spoke about his relationship with his "incredible" Chelsea.

“I love her, man. She’s amazing. She’s a boss. Nothing better than to be in love with someone that you have been friends with for a long time. She’s got my back, and I’ve always had hers. It just feels good to finally find love and it’s with a person I’ve loved for a long time.”

During the People's Choice Awards in December 2021, Chelsea Handler revealed that it was she who took the first romantic step in her relationship with Jo Koy, claiming that he was too "polite" to ask her. She said:

Finally, I said, 'Jo, what's the deal? Do you have a crush on me or don't you?' And then I moved in on him."

Before Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler was linked with Ted Harbert, André Balazs and rapper 50 Cent.

