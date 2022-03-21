Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa friendship explored as duo's 'brothers for life' picture goes viral

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s friendship has recently been trending on the internet. The former shared a picture of himself and Momoa via Instagram on March 19, where they were sitting on their motorcycles. The caption read:

“Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

Momoa’s ex-wife Lisa Bonet and their stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz also commented on the picture. Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and following their divorce, Bonet and Momoa began dating in 2005.

Zoe was even appreciated by Kravitz and Momoa earlier this month after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. Kravitz posted a few pictures of himself and Zoe from behind the scenes and wrote:

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”

Momoa also shared a few SNL promo photos, saying that he is proud of Zoe. The best friends have been supportive of Zoe’s lead role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman.

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s friendship

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have remained best friends for around 20 years. They even sported a pair of matching rings to celebrate their bonding.

The 57-year-old singer tied the knot with Lisa Bonet in 1987 and had a daughter, Zoe Kravitz. Although they divorced in 1993, they remained friends and focused on co-parenting their daughter.

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have been best friends for 20 years (Images via Bravo and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Bonet then met the Aquaman star, who already had a crush on her. They began dating and got married in 2017. The former pair share two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf.

In 2013, Kravitz discussed his previous marriage to Bonet and their blended family on an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s Master Class. Kravitz said that he and Bonet were deeply in love before their divorce.

Momoa then shared a black and white picture of himself and Kravitz wearing bone skull rings in 2018, saying that he gifted one to the musician. Kravitz shared a backstage photo from the SNL dressing room showing that he was there to support Momoa.

The Holy Ghost actor said in an interview with People in 2019 that he and Bonet were like brother and sister. He even said that he considers himself and Momoa to be a family.

In another interview with The Times, Kravitz spoke up about the difficulty of becoming friends after a divorce. He explained that their families have become blended and shared birthday tributes for Jason Momoa in 2019 and 2020.

Kravitz once mentioned that even though he and Momoa maintained a close friendship, it took some effort in the beginning.

