“He knew the game was over for them”: Internet react as Ricky Gervais joking about Jeffrey Epstein list at the Oscars resurfaces amid document reveal

Jeffrey Epstein's name has been trending online after a list with 170 names has been revealed, and they are said to be linked to Epstein. The documents, which initially remained confidential, featured the names of popular faces like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and more.

While the list has gone public, a video of Ricky Gervais has gone viral on different social media platforms, where he joked about the list during the Golden Globe Awards in 2020. He mentioned the name of Epstein during his speech, and while audiences started laughing, he said:

"Shut up. I know he's your friend, but I don't care."

He started by saying that the room was full of the "most important TV and film executives in the world," and they were from different backgrounds. He further stated:

"But they all have one thing in common – they're all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He's coming for you!"

As soon as the video was shared everywhere, netizens shared their reactions, with one claiming that Gervais knew at the time that the "game was over for them."

Netizens react to Ricky Gervais' video making fun of Jeffrey Epstein's list

The list of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates was taken from some old court documents. A trafficking victim named Virginia Giuffre had once accused Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of lying to her that she was abused, as per Newsweek.

Although many people believed that the list had the names of Epstein's clients, the same has been denied. As mentioned earlier, Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes video featured him targeting celebrities with a bit of humor for their associations with Epstein, and netizens have been posting their reactions to the same:

Jeffrey Epstein's list was not revealed for a long time since the court could not discover a proper legal reason to do the same. While the process to unseal the documents began on January 1, 2024, certain parts of the documents are still being kept a secret.

After Epstein committed suicide in 2019, multiple lists were uploaded on social media platforms that reportedly had the names of people who went to his island. Ghislaine Maxwell was also found guilty of helping Epstein to get underage girls to his island, and she was sentenced to 20 years in 2022.

The Independent reported that as the names have been revealed, US Judge Loretta Preska has strictly ordered to refer to everyone as "John and Jane Does."

More about Jeffrey Epstein's list

Fox News reported that Jeffrey Epstein's list mentioned the names of Bill Clinton and his partner Doug Band, alongside late Gov. Bill Richardson. Billionaire Glenn Dubin, chef Rinaldo Rizzo, Limited Brands founder Les Wexner, and many others were also included.

Although Clinton's name was mentioned in the list, his spokesperson denied the allegations. As mentioned earlier, the names were recovered from the court documents of a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was also taken to his island.

As per CNBC, Epstein's island was bought by billionaire Stephen Deckoff for $60 million in May last year. Deckoff intended to establish a huge resort on the island at the time.