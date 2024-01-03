"Cuba been going out sad ever since Fidel Castro died": 6ix9ine bronze statue goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions

6ix9ine has been trending in the headlines ever since his bronze statue was revealed by a sculptor named Genis Osoria Vargas, who shared the same through his Instagram page on January 2, 2024, with a video. Also known as Daniel Hernandez, 6ix9ine's latest album, Leyenda Viva, was released in June last year.

While the news of his statue launch was shared online, it led to funny reactions on various social media platforms. Hollywood Unlocked shared the news of the launch through Instagram and in one of the comments, singer Sincere Show wrote that Cuba has been going through a bad phase after the death of Fidel Castro.

The news of Daniel's statue launch comes a few months following his arrest after he reportedly assaulted two music producers while he was engaged in a dispute with his girlfriend, Yailin La Mas Viral.

Netizens left in splits over the launch of 6ix9ine's bronze statue

XXL Magazine reported that 6ix9ine's bronze statue was revealed in Cuba. The rapper has been to the place on various occasions over the years.

In his latest Instagram post, Vargas started by praising the work of his colleagues who contributed to making the statue, and added that it was "order at the request of a customer." He additionally stated that the work had nothing to do with 6ix9ine's personal issues.

As the video of Genis Osoria Vargas went viral on social media, netizens took to the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked to react to the launch:

In February 2023, 6ix9ine was also involved in controversy after being reportedly spotted throwing money at his fans. South China Morning Post stated that he was inside his car outside the Grand Packard Iberostar hoted, where a huge crowd had reportedly gathered to catch a glimpse of the rapper.

He was also seen in Cuba the following month. A video revealed that he was on an embankment and was reportedly approached by his fans.

6ix9ine was arrested in October 2023 on charges of assault

On October 13, 2023, 6ix9ine was arrested while going out of the Dominican Republic. XXL Magazine states that the charges were linked to the assault of two music producers. One suffered severe injuries to the jaw.

The New York Post reported that the singer surrendered himself to authorities, which was also confirmed by one of his lawyers. An arrest warrant revealed that one of the victims was Diamond La Mafia and he was reportedly escorted out of a hotel by the police officers.

The rapper was also in the news last year after being attacked by a group of people inside a gym. He was reportedly injured in the face, but by the time the police officers arrived, the group behind the attack had already left the location.