"Bizarre way to spend Christmas morning": British fans trolled for queueing outside Sandringham at 4 am to see Royal family attend church

The royal family is celebrating Christmas and New Year at the Sandringham House in England despite dealing with a few issues for some time. The family has followed a common tradition of visiting Sandringham at the end of the year, as per Independent.

According to Mirror, King Charles was supposed to give a speech at the end of the day, and the family was walking towards St Mary Magdalene.

While the family was confirmed to visit the church like they do every year, there was a big crowd outside the house to witness the moment.

During the church service, the royals greeted the people who waited outside to see them and they proceeded to have lunch.

However, the royal fans became a subject of criticism on social media for lining up in large numbers outside the Sandringham House. Netizens shared their reactions, with one of them describing the entire thing as a "bizarre way" to celebrate Christmas.

The royals spoke to a few people from the public as they left the church and the crowd also included fans that traveled from the United States, as per Mirror.

Royal family fans criticized on social media for waiting outside the Sandringham House

A large crowd was spotted waiting outside the Sandringham House on December 25, 2023, to see the royal family members visiting the church. The entire group was led by King Charles and Queen Camilla on the front and all the royals were present, except Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As the crowd waited to witness the royals coming out of the estate, some people expressed dissatisfaction with the same on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Fans clicked pictures of the royals as they walked in front of them and Kate Middleton was spotted giving flowers to some of them. The children of the royal family were believed to be the main attraction of the moment.

King Charles' speech at the event was praised by the fans as he appreciated the efforts of people working for the development of various communities, as per Mirror.

"Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another – going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do: at work and at home, within and across communities."

Prince Andrew was also seen at the event and this marks his latest appearance after he was allegedly involved in a s*x scandal. Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was a part of the event and her previous appearance at Sandringham was back in the 90s.

More about the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham

The Independent reported that the royal family celebrates Christmas by starting with the morning walk to the church followed by lunch and opening the gifts at the end of the day.

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles was spotted in a coat along with a slate grey suit and brown shoes.

On the other hand, Queen Camilla was spotted in a red coat and hat and she completed the look with navy colored skirt and boots.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were confirmed to remain absent at the event, and while Prince Andrew's appearance was being questioned in the beginning, he managed to make it to the event.