Will Omid Scobie be sued over ‘racist royal’ row? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to pursue legal proceedings after Endgame controversy

Omid Scobie has been in the headlines for some time after the Dutch version of his new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival reportedly mentioned the name of a royal racist. This was connected to a 2021 interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

While the Dutch version of the book was removed from the stores in the Netherlands, Meghan and Harry are being persuaded to take legal action against Scobie. The Independent stated that the royal racist's name appeared as a result of a translation error and it was someone who allegedly questioned the skin color of the royal couple when Meghan was pregnant.

In an interview with Newsweek, political scientist Mark Stephens said that the right to privacy applies to everyone, including Meghan. Stephens questioned the silence of the royal couple over everything that happened and said:

"Presumably Meghan and Harry have given a solemn undertaking that this should never see the light of day and given their absolute horror at invasions of privacy it is frankly astonishing that they haven't already instructed Schillings [their legal team] to issue injunctive proceedings against Omid Scobie."

Scobie's book has allegedly revealed a lot of unknown details about the royal family, including the failure of King Charles to have command over his family alongside his issues with Prince William.

Omid Scobie addressed his fear of being sued before the book's release

Omid Scobie's book Endgame has landed in controversy after the Dutch version reportedly addressed the allegations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Dutch version released in the Netherlands allegedly featured an extra paragraph where the names of the two alleged racists from the Royal family were mentioned.

While the royal couple has not responded to the same, Scobie appeared for an interview with iNews before the release of the book and admitted that he had a fear of being sued if he identified the source of the information he mentioned.

"Books are held to a much higher level standard than periodicals or a newspaper. To put anything in a book you rеally havе to bе ablе to show and tеll. Thе fact of thе mattеr is I don't havе thosе lеttеrs so I can't put forward thе namеs mеntionеd in thеm. I'm not then able to produce those letters if someone were to ask or challenge me."

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan said that there was a royal family member who spoke to Harry regarding their son's skin color and Charles wrote a letter to Meghan to clarify everything.

Omid Scobie told iNews that the names have been mentioned in the letters and a lot of people are well aware of the same. He added:

"I don't think it's particularly secret at this point. It's not for me to name them but I was surprised to discover it was two people (speculating over Archie). It was interesting to learn of the details of the conversation between Meghan and Charles that followed."

Omid Scobie claimed that the royal racist's names appeared due to a translation error

Omid Scobie was criticized for mentioning the names of the royal racists in the Dutch version of his book Endgame. The book sales in the Netherlands are currently on hold after being ordered by the US.

According to the Independent, Omid knew the royal racist's identity but did not disclose it due to the laws in the UK. Scobie addressed the controversy during his appearance on RTL Boulevard and said that he is not fluent in Dutch and the translation errors would be handled by the publishers.

"I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."

After Endgame's sale was put on hold in the Netherlands, Xander Publishers responded by saying that the error was "being rectified."