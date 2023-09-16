Is UK banning American XL Bully breed? Rishi Sunak's decision sparks debate online amidst horrifying Stonnall dog attack

UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, announced the plan to ban American XL Bully dogs in the country on Friday, September 15, 2023. The move comes after a series of incidents involving the breed, including a man from Stonnall, Staffordshire, dying in a savage attack on Thursday.

"It's clear the American XL Bullt dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children," he stated.

Citing the recent attacks, Sunak explained that it is not a few "badly trained dogs" but rather a "pattern of behavior" of a breed. While recent cases involve American XL Bully, the prime minister added they will identify the dangerous breed first as it needs to be defined in law.

Detailing the methodology, Sunak asked ministers to put together a team of police and experts to first help identify the breed of dog behind these attacks and then ban it under the Dangerous Dogs Act. He added that the new laws would be put in place by the end of the year.

Possible banning of American XL Bully sparks a discourse online, netizens discuss alternatives

As Rishi Sunak's announcement went viral, internet users debated whether it was the irresponsible owner or the breed of the dog at fault. Many commented on the need for more robust laws and licensing of dangerous breeds, while others explained that the dogs need to be rehabilitated better. There were a few who supported the ban as well.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), along with a number of British animal protection organizations, stated that outlawing particular dog breeds cannot be a long-term solution.

Sunak's decision was motivated by the recent string of serious dog attacks in the United Kingdom. On Thursday, 52-year-old Ian Price was attacked by two American XL Bully dogs outside a property after they lept from a neighbor's window. He was reportedly trying to protect his elderly mother. He suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

A few weeks ago, on September 9, 2023, an 11-year-old girl was attacked by a bully XL when she was visiting a store with her elder sister. The dog grabbed her when she started to run, resulting in bites to her arm and shoulder. Bystanders who intervened also had to be rushed to the hospital.

The American XL Bully is banned in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, countries like Ireland have restrictions on the breed in public spaces. They need to be muzzled and on a leash no longer than 2 meters.