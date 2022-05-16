South Korean rapper Giant Pink's dog accused of attacking and killing another dog in Han River Park

South Korean rapper Giant Pink’s pet dog, Peppers, has been accused of biting and killing another netizen’s pet dog at the Han River park. The rapper, following the incident, took to her Instagram account to publicly apologize for the unfortunate incident to the distressed netizen.

The individual's pet dog, Kkomi, was immediately rushed to a nearby vet and was proclaimed dead after a thorough check-up. However, Giant Pink was not present at the time of the incident, rather it was her sister who had taken Pepper for a stroll.

Park Yun-ha, stage name Giant Pink, was the winner of the hip-hop competition show Unpretty Rapstar 3. She is currently an artist under the hip-hop label AKIM, which is a sub-label of SM Entertainment.

Giant Pink's Bull Terrier attacks another pet dog, netizen reports incident to prevent further similar accidents

According to exclusive K-media outlets, a netizen and their two dogs were victims of an unforeseen attack at Han River park by Korean rapper Giant Pink’s Bull Terrier named Pepper. At the time of the incident, the rapper’s older sister was watching over the dogs (two Bull Terriers), however, things took a sudden turn when Pepper bit another person’s pet dog.

A picture of one of the rapper's dog (Image via @giantpink/Instagram)

The individual concerned stated:

"Late in the afternoon on May 7, I went to the Han River park to walk my two dogs, Kkomi and Yomi. At the table next to us, Giant Pink’s older sister, their two dogs, and two men sat down. Kkomi moved closer since she was a larger dog and usually got along well with other large dogs."

The netizen continued to state that her dog was moving closer to the table with the rapper’s dog, but as Kkomi was returning, Pepper suddenly jumped at Kkomi and bit her. Pink’s dog was immediately dragged away and the netizen rushed her pet to the animal hospital, who was later declared dead.

"It seems that when Pink’s black dog bit Kkomi and shook her around, she died instantly. If a dog bites a person once, it’s very likely they will bite again. Even dogs that have never bitten before, if it happens once, it could damage another person or dog."

Giant Pink aplogizes for the unforeseen attack on Instagram

After several media outlets reported the unfortunate incident, the South Korean rapper took to her Instagram account and uploaded a black-colored post with a lengthy caption. In her post, Pink sincerely apologized to the netizen for all the harm that was caused. She stated:

"Hello, this is Giant Pink. We would like to apologize for the recent accident involving our dog. I heard the news of the accident involving Pepper, a pet dog that my sister and I raise."

Pink continued:

"I was not present at the scene of the accident, but as a co-owner of the dog I am completely heartbroken and sorry. Shortly after hearing the news I contacted my husband several times to apologize to the concerned owner and meet up with them."

The rapper further continued to apologize to the netizen and requested that they contact her whenever possible. However, during the report, the owner of the departed dog, Kkomi, stated that they did not share the story with slanderous intentions, but rather to create awareness to avoid such accidents in the future.

