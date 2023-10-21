Who is Maha Dakhil? CAA agent issues apology as Israel-Hamas posts spark controversy online 

Maha Dakhil, who has been the agent of the most famous faces in Hollywood, has been involved in a controversy after she shared an Instagram post on October 18, 2023. The Instagram post was related to the terror attacks by Hamas on Israel, which started on October 7, 2023. Dakhil later removed the posts from her timeline.

An Instagram page called Free Palestine shared a post about Israel's response to the attack, writing that people know who has been supporting genocide. Dakhil reshared the post on her page and wrote:

"That's the line for me. What's more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening."

Netizens react to the apology on social media (Images via ClaudiaMonet67 and kaplanikids/X)

The post received a negative response from the netizens, making Dakhil a subject of criticism on social media. As per Variety, she has now apologized for the post in an official statement which reads:

"I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I'm so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me."

Maha Dakhil wrote that she immediately deleted the post after learning of the public response and apologized again for hurting everyone.

Maha Dakhil has been serving at the CAA Creative Artists Agency for a long time

As per her LinkedIn profile, Maha Dakhil is a talent agent of the CAA Creative Artists Agency. She is the co-head of the Motion Picture Group and also of the International Film Group, which is another unit of the agency.

Leaders Magazine states that she obtained her degree in Sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles. She has represented a lot of actors and actresses over the years. She was initially employed at a literary agency called Genesis.

A glimpse of Maha Dakhil's LinkedIn page (Image via LinkedIn)

She is the founding member of an initiative called Time's Up, which tries to resolve systematic inequality and injustice in the workplace.

In an interview with Leaders Magazine, Maha Dakhil spoke of the CAA Motion Picture Group team, saying that they have the most talented people whose "shared passion and creativity is inspiring." She further stated:

"Our goal is to create an environment where an artist has a rich creative experience and where theur work is valued from a financial perspective. To do this, we apply this lens in identifying the next generation of film agents – we look for colleagues who bring an entrepreneurial spirit to their representation."

Dakhil has been reviewing the CAA Motion Picture Group operations with Joel Lubin. Addressing their relationship over the years, Dakhil said,

"Joel and I have worked alongside one another for 18 years, many years before we became leaders together. We started at CAA at the same time. There is closeness and rapport that we share and our trust was established a long time ago."

Meanwhile, detailed information about her childhood and personal life remains unknown.