"Blasphemous and disgusting": Pastor Mike Todd Transformation Church Easter Service sparks outrage online 

Pastor Mike Todd has been garnering immense backlash on social media following his extravagant Easter 2023 “Ransom” service. Although the entire festivities were not posted on social media, clips of the same found their way online where one could see that the church congregation was nothing like one would expect. The celebration which went viral online included Kesha and Beyoncé performances, stage lighting reminiscent of a Hollywood awards ceremony and dances that can be compared to Sam Smith’s infamous Unholy song.

Natalie and Mike Todd have been the leading pastors of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma since February 2015. The latter made headlines last year for running his saliva on a churchgoer during a service. The chapel has amassed immense traction online due to its modern beliefs and way of praying.

During Transformation Church’s Easter service titled Ransom this year, one can see those part of the service watching exciting performances and intricate dance routines.

In one of their performances, the lyrics of Beyoncé’s song Diva were drastically changed. The new lyrics included:

“The dragon was an angel turned into a hustla”

Replicating Beyoncé’s iconic song Formation, a Ransom performer sang- “okay demons now let’s get in formation.”

In another segment of the Ransom Easter concert, a singer could be seen wearing the internet’s favorite MSCHF Big Red Boots and singing- “I been getting to the money, everybody mad”

Hunadi 🌸 @Ketso28 This is not a concert or a Hip Hop show. This is Mike Todd’s church. This is how they celebrated Easter. 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 This is not a concert or a Hip Hop show. This is Mike Todd’s church. This is how they celebrated Easter. 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 https://t.co/YUC41pO37r

In a skit, three performers were also seen discussing their derriere with one of them saying- “your little booty matter too, friend.”

The church service also included dancers performing to Kesha’s song Die Young.

Netizens respond to Mike Todd’s Easter service

Internet users were immensely disturbed by the performances which went viral on Twitter and TikTok. Many could not believe that a church organized such a lavish and modern concert. Several people noted that it was “blasphemous.” A few reactions to the service read:

Allyson Finch 😷 @_allysonfinch @Ketso28 They are doing the absolute most… and I’m not sure if God is centered in it. Then again, everyone wades in water at the depth of their own understanding, so if it works for them. 🤷🏽‍♀️ @Ketso28 They are doing the absolute most… and I’m not sure if God is centered in it. Then again, everyone wades in water at the depth of their own understanding, so if it works for them. 🤷🏽‍♀️

Mateus @mumutsii it's awkward @Ketso28 The silence from those who are seated there says a lotit's awkward @Ketso28 The silence from those who are seated there says a lot 😭😭 it's awkward

PiscesDreamGirl🫶🏾🪐 @ItsspoppinT @Ketso28 Tithes and offerings going toward a bootleg Beyoncé concert in the house of the the Lord……… sick! @Ketso28 Tithes and offerings going toward a bootleg Beyoncé concert in the house of the the Lord……… sick!😭😭😭

_phiwe.m @Nokhanya_mdluli . This is really dark @Ketso28 Yoh, I’m glad I honestly stopped listening to his sermons. This is really dark @Ketso28 Yoh, I’m glad I honestly stopped listening to his sermons 😭. This is really dark

At the time of writing this article, the entire service was not uploaded to YouTube either, which many followers of Transformation Church were expecting. However, Mike Todd went on his official social media account to announce that they would be streaming it live for one session alone before deleting the livestream online. YouTuber Nick Jones opined that the church was not publishing the video online as they could potentially face copyright issues. However, he also opined that perhaps the church has something to hide from the public.

Who is Mike Todd?

According to his official website, Mike Todd and his wife’s personal philosophy is to represent God to those who are lost and are hoping to find transformation in Christ. He has also said online that their:

“mission is to place Christ in the center of culture to impact their community, city and world with the gospel presented in a relevant and progressive way.”

After his sermon Relationship Goals went viral online, he released a book under the same name. A song under the same moniker has been released online as well.

Natalie and Mike Todd are parents to four children - Gia Joy Todd, Ava Rae, Michael Jr and Isabella Monet.

