Who is Michael Todd? Tulsa pastor rubs spit on face of churchgoer in viral video, leaves internet aghast

Michael Todd, a well-known pastor from Tulsa, landed in hot waters after spitting on a churchgoer during an ongoing service this weekend. A video documenting the shocking moment went viral right after it surfaced online.
In the clip, the pastor can be seen delivering a sermon about witnessing God’s hazy vision before spitting on his hand and rubbing it on a volunteer’s face in an attempt to demonstrate his message.
The pastor also mentioned that he aimed to convey the message, “receiving a vision from God might get nasty,” through his controversial move. As the congregation gasped in revulsion, Todd justified his stunt by saying that people will get a similar reaction for “answering God’s call.”
According to TMZ, it was later revealed that the volunteer on the receiving end was pastor Todd’s younger brother.
Everything to know about Michael Todd
Pastor Michael Todd and his wife Natalie are the leaders of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were appointed to the position in 2015 by Gary McIntosh, the founding pastor of the church.
The couple gained recognition in 2016 after their sermon on Relationship Goals went viral online and reached millions of people across the globe. The series garnered more than six million views within two years and inspired Pastor Michael to publish a book of the same name.
The book stayed on the New York Times Bestsellers list for 13 consecutive weeks. He went on to release a musical single titled Relationship Goals (Revelation) and the song reached number 10 on the Billboard R&B list.
The pastor launched his second book Crazy Faith in September 2021 and released another sermon series of the same title. Meanwhile, he continued to lead the Transformation Church and currently garners over 5,000 physical attendees and more than 20,000 virtual attendees every week.
Pastor Michael and Natalie often speak at international and domestic events and churches. Their philosophy is based on the ideas of “re-presenting God to the lost” and “transformation in Christ.” According to the former’s official website, the couple aim to present the gospel in a “relevant and progressive way.”
The pair are also proud parents to children Isabella, Michael Jr., Ava, and Gia Todd. Michael Todd has also gained immense popularity on social media and has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.
Twitter reacts to Pastor Michael Todd spitting on church volunteer
While Pastor Michael Todd is recognized for his passionate sermons and bestselling books, he recently made news for spitting on a church volunteer to spread the message of “God’s hazy vision.”
The stunt left several social media users horrified, with many taking to Twitter to react to the debatable move. Some have even mentioned that the stunt was inappropriate, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Pastor Michael and his brother will acknowledge the public response in the days to come.