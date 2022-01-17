Who is Michael Todd? Tulsa pastor rubs spit on face of churchgoer in viral video, leaves internet aghast

Michael Todd, a well-known pastor from Tulsa, landed in hot waters after spitting on a churchgoer during an ongoing service this weekend. A video documenting the shocking moment went viral right after it surfaced online.

In the clip, the pastor can be seen delivering a sermon about witnessing God’s hazy vision before spitting on his hand and rubbing it on a volunteer’s face in an attempt to demonstrate his message.

The pastor also mentioned that he aimed to convey the message, “receiving a vision from God might get nasty,” through his controversial move. As the congregation gasped in revulsion, Todd justified his stunt by saying that people will get a similar reaction for “answering God’s call.”

According to TMZ, it was later revealed that the volunteer on the receiving end was pastor Todd’s younger brother.

Everything to know about Michael Todd

Pastor Michael Todd and his wife Natalie are the leaders of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were appointed to the position in 2015 by Gary McIntosh, the founding pastor of the church.

The couple gained recognition in 2016 after their sermon on Relationship Goals went viral online and reached millions of people across the globe. The series garnered more than six million views within two years and inspired Pastor Michael to publish a book of the same name.

The book stayed on the New York Times Bestsellers list for 13 consecutive weeks. He went on to release a musical single titled Relationship Goals (Revelation) and the song reached number 10 on the Billboard R&B list.

The pastor launched his second book Crazy Faith in September 2021 and released another sermon series of the same title. Meanwhile, he continued to lead the Transformation Church and currently garners over 5,000 physical attendees and more than 20,000 virtual attendees every week.

Pastor Michael and Natalie often speak at international and domestic events and churches. Their philosophy is based on the ideas of “re-presenting God to the lost” and “transformation in Christ.” According to the former’s official website, the couple aim to present the gospel in a “relevant and progressive way.”

The pair are also proud parents to children Isabella, Michael Jr., Ava, and Gia Todd. Michael Todd has also gained immense popularity on social media and has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Twitter reacts to Pastor Michael Todd spitting on church volunteer

While Pastor Michael Todd is recognized for his passionate sermons and bestselling books, he recently made news for spitting on a church volunteer to spread the message of “God’s hazy vision.”

The stunt left several social media users horrified, with many taking to Twitter to react to the debatable move. Some have even mentioned that the stunt was inappropriate, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

D. Danyelle Thomas @UnfitChristian



You cannot justify his use of SALIVA in a demonstrative sermon in the middle of a Michael Todd is a theologically irresponsible menace who continually demonstrates why he needs to be deplatformed.You cannot justify his use of SALIVA in a demonstrative sermon in the middle of a #Pandammit Michael Todd is a theologically irresponsible menace who continually demonstrates why he needs to be deplatformed. You cannot justify his use of SALIVA in a demonstrative sermon in the middle of a #Pandammit.

Candice Marie Benbow @CandiceBenbow Michael Todd is the same dude who equated hand sanitizer to the blood and said COVID would “pass over” the Saints, at the beginning of the pandemic. Of course, he’d smear spit on someone else’s face.



…and it doesn’t matter they’re related. Michael Todd is the same dude who equated hand sanitizer to the blood and said COVID would “pass over” the Saints, at the beginning of the pandemic. Of course, he’d smear spit on someone else’s face.…and it doesn’t matter they’re related.

Cieeg @CiegiLapriest I will NEVER watch another Michael Todd sermon.

I am disgusted I will NEVER watch another Michael Todd sermon.I am disgusted

🤸🏽‍♀️ بريتني @justbrittney_ Now what in THE hell possessed Michael Todd to do that. Not just in the midst of a pandemic but in GENERAL… Now what in THE hell possessed Michael Todd to do that. Not just in the midst of a pandemic but in GENERAL… https://t.co/EMyOCcI5HG

Isiuwa @iamisiuwa I’m sorry but you can preach a message without having to do something nasty like that Pastor Michael Todd just spit in his hands during a church service ! 🤮I’m sorry but you can preach a message without having to do something nasty like that #transformationchurch Pastor Michael Todd just spit in his hands during a church service ! 🤮😷 I’m sorry but you can preach a message without having to do something nasty like that #transformationchurch

meh✨ @laugh_track_nat I literally never want to see Michael Todd on my timeline again. I literally never want to see Michael Todd on my timeline again.

Omo Baba Olowo @Godzperfectionz Michael Todd personally has never sat well with me and that’s just my personal preference but I’m not going to sit here and condemn the man. You can respectfully point out his faults AND go to God in prayer tbh Michael Todd personally has never sat well with me and that’s just my personal preference but I’m not going to sit here and condemn the man. You can respectfully point out his faults AND go to God in prayer tbh

Julia Brown @jlouise5675 yes, Jesus spit in the dirt, wiped it on a mans face and healed his blindness. But two points:

1) Jesus didn’t do that during a global pandemic,

And, more importantly,

2) Michael Todd is not Jesus! Hiiiiiyes, Jesus spit in the dirt, wiped it on a mans face and healed his blindness. But two points:1) Jesus didn’t do that during a global pandemic,And, more importantly,2) Michael Todd is not Jesus! Hiiiii 👋 yes, Jesus spit in the dirt, wiped it on a mans face and healed his blindness. But two points:1) Jesus didn’t do that during a global pandemic,And, more importantly,2) Michael Todd is not Jesus!

Ashley Robertson Preston, Ph.D. @DrPreston1913 Soooooo I watched the clip of Michael Todd 🙃 I’m surprised that the situation didn’t end in a fight. Soooooo I watched the clip of Michael Todd 🙃 I’m surprised that the situation didn’t end in a fight. https://t.co/PXPoORacji

Keila Nicole ✨ @keekslovee22 I just went and watched the service from Transformation today. Michael Todd is UNHINGED. That is the filthiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I just went and watched the service from Transformation today. Michael Todd is UNHINGED. That is the filthiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

📚Épique Ki, La Gem🍷 @DulceKi_ Pastor Michael Todd will ruin himself, his family, and Transformation Church with the antics and gimmicks that he pushes over the last 2 yrs. Its 100% performance now and odd that his leadership team is okaying it. Get a blessing and start losing ur mind. Pastor Michael Todd will ruin himself, his family, and Transformation Church with the antics and gimmicks that he pushes over the last 2 yrs. Its 100% performance now and odd that his leadership team is okaying it. Get a blessing and start losing ur mind.

Ravennnnn @ThatsSoRae_ I can’t believe this Michael Todd video bro I can’t believe this Michael Todd video bro

Lish @Ms_Unique_86 That video with Pastor Michael Todd is absolutely disgusting! That couldn't have been me volunteering to let this man smear spit all over my face! Yuck 🤮 That video with Pastor Michael Todd is absolutely disgusting! That couldn't have been me volunteering to let this man smear spit all over my face! Yuck 🤮

Mama Mia ❣️ @middakane a great word but he could’ve kept that part Michael Todd just put his spit on his brothers face and got me all unfocuseda great word but he could’ve kept that part Michael Todd just put his spit on his brothers face and got me all unfocused 😂 a great word but he could’ve kept that part

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Pastor Michael and his brother will acknowledge the public response in the days to come.

