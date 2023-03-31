Why was Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz fired? Disgraced leader joins Tulsa’s Transformation Church as ‘strategist’

Carl Lentz, the ousted pastor, recently created headlines after he joined Tusla’s Transformation Church as a strategist. This was big news as Lentz was previously the pastor at Hillsong, but was fired in 2020 after he had an extramarital affair.

The transformational church that Carl Lentz recently joined is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is led by the popular YouTuber Michael Todd. The church also released a statement welcoming Lentz.

The statement read

“We gladly welcome Carl Lentz to our Transformation Church staff, helping TC with strategy as we continue to move forward in our vast vision."

The statement said that Lentz has shown his "readiness to use his God-given gifts" to the local church after being on a path of "his own discovery" and healing process for two years. It added that the Church believes in Lentz, his skill set and his "restoration."

Carl Lentz joins Transformational Church: Details explored. (Image via Twitter)

This will be Lent’z first position since being fired from Hillsong in 2020.

Carl Lentz was a spiritual advisor to celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Born in 1978, Carl Lentz is a native of North Carolina and is married to Laura Lentz, and the couple has 3 kids together. He trained at Hillsong and has been a spiritual advisor to many celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and even Selena Gomez.

Carl was a leader at Hillsong NYC until November 2020, when he was fired from his position. His children's former nanny accused Carl Lentz of bullying her, abusing his power, and s*xually abusing her. Following this complaint coming to light, Lentz was fired by Hillsong Pastor Brian Houston for "leadership issues and breaches of trust."

Carl later accepted that he was involved in the affair and even his wife's employment at the church was terminated.

However, that wasn't all as Carl was accused of bullying and s*xually abusing another nanny. The nanny, Leona Kimes, claimed that she worked at the Lentz house from 2011 to 2017, and it was during this time that Carl abused her.

Controversial pastor Carl Lentz finds a new home at the Transformation Church

The executive pastor at the Transformation Church, Tammy McQuarters, welcomed Lentz to the Transformational Church. McQuarters said:

“We pray that Carl, Laura, and their family experience not only their own restoration, but help others experience restoration by using their triumphs and failures to create resources for the body of Christ at large. We believe that this is part of what it looks like for the church to be the church."

The Transformation Church was established in 1999 in Tulsa's Greenwood District. It has since moved to a new venue at the 4,500-seat SpiritBank Event Center in Bixby, a nearby suburb that is owned by the Church. The Church is led by YouTuber Michael Todd.

The church's acquisition of the arena is one of the many real estate properties that the Transformation Church has invested in over the past four years. While the total investment has been of around $67 million, the Church bought the property for $10.5 million.

The Transformation Church and its leader, Michael Todd, have made a name for themselves in Tulsa by giving back to the community. The church's contributions include donating $1 million, in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the city's race massacre, with $200,000 going to each of the three surviving victims.

All of these generous donations have made the church a popular name amongst the masses.

Lentz has neither addressed the matter nor spoken about joining the Transformation Church.

