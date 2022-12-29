What time will Hillsong: The Newest Revelations premiere on TLC? Details explored

The Discovery+ special series titled Hillsong: The Newest Revelations will air on December 29, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC. This is a part of a two-night special event on December 28 and 29.

Before the series airs, the channel will also air the Discovery+ documentary Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed on December 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET. The documentary premiered on March 24, 2022

Hillsong: The Newest Revelations will follow the aftermath of the three-part Discovery+ docuseries, which made major revelations about the infamous church. The latest docuseries will follow the most recent claims and disclosures surrounding Hillsong, with founder Brian Houston exposing the scandals in detail amidst the ongoing controversy.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The brand-new hour on TLC will explore the most recent developments surrounding the Hillsong Church, including how the bombshell claims revealed in the docuseries have rocked the church and its members. The episode will offer new expert perspectives and uncover even more shocking details with added context.”

Hillsong: The Newest Revelations brings new details to the Hillsong church scandal

The new TLC series, Hillsong: The Newest Revelations, will explore darker and deeper scandals about the infamous church and continue with the claims made in the previous docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed. The new series will feature many people directly associated with the context of the scandal.

As per a report by Variety, TLC will air three episodes of the previous docuseries and will have a fourth episode dedicated to Hillsong: The Newest Revelations. The latest documentary is also set to feature a number of talking heads.

Check out who will make their appearances in several of the confessionals to open up about the scandals that rocked the belief system amongst viewers.

Roxanne Stone — Managing Editor of Religious News Service, Co-Host of Saved by the City Podcast

— Managing Editor of Religious News Service, Co-Host of Saved by the City Podcast Leonardo Blair — Senior Features Reporter at the Christian Post

— Senior Features Reporter at the Christian Post Allen Parr – Minister and Host of The BEAT YouTube Channel

– Minister and Host of The BEAT YouTube Channel Alec Spencer – Lawyer and former Executive Director of Assemblies of God Churches

– Lawyer and former Executive Director of Assemblies of God Churches Joyana Santini – Former Hillsong college student and NYC church member

– Former Hillsong college student and NYC church member Joe Sanders – Former Hillsong college student

Hillsong: The Newest Revelations is a continuation of the claims and scandals of Hillsong church that were revealed in the previous docuseries A Megachurch Exposed. The series was an investigation of the church that attracted several celebrity congregations like that of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The three episodes also documented the downfall of celebrity pastor Carl Lentz. He went from being extremely famous because of his charisma to resigning from Hillsong after his extra marital affair with Ranin Karim became a scandal in 2020. Karim was extensively interviewed on the series, where she revealed bombshell claims about her relationship with the pastor.

Dan Johnstone, the executive producer of Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, spoke to Variety about how Hillsong became a cultural phenomenon. Johnstone added that Hillsong "crossed over from religious culture into pop culture." The Church was originally founded in 1983 by Brian Houston in Australia.

Where to watch Hillsong: The Newest Revelations

Hillsong: The Newest Revelations will air on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC. The new series will air after three episodes of Discovery+ show Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed as part of the two-night event on December 28, 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the network.

Viewers who don't have access to regular cable TV networks can tune in with other streaming providers like FuboTV and Philo. The latter charges its users only $25 a month with over 60 channels to choose from live and on-demand. Both streaming services allow free trials for first-time users.

The Hillsong series will uncover deadly truths about the church, its pastors, its congregations and more. The docuseries, Hillsong: The Newest Revelations, will also reveal new details about numerous scandals, including assaults, affairs and much more, which will shock viewers.

Don't forget to tune in to The Hillsong series on December 28, 29, 2022, at 8 pm onwards on TLC.

