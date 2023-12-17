"Where are their children?": Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trolled for not including Archie and Lilibet in annual Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card is trending online with a message from the Archewell organization, sending love to everyone during the festive season. While the card received terrific feedback on social media, netizens immediately spotted an error where the royal couple's children were missing.

According to the New York Post, the card included the faces of Meghan and Harry, but there were no signs of their children, Archie and Lillibet. This instance is not the first time since Archie and Lillibet were not seen in the card that was released in 2022.

However, the royal couple used the card to introduce Lillibet in 2021 along with other family members. While the kids were missing from this year's card, the royal couple has yet to share an official statement to clarify anything regarding the same. However, netizens shared their reactions on social media and questioned the duo for taking such a step.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticized for ignoring their children in the Christmas card

Like every year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the virtual Christmas card through email on December 15, 2023. The card also included a video that emphasized the activities the Archewell Foundation has been actively involved in since 2022.

However, netizens witnessed that Harry and Meghan's children did not appear on top of the card, leading to heavy criticism on social media platforms. Most of the reactions questioned the royal couple for ignoring the children despite the fact that it was a family card.

According to People magazine, the card featured a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that was clicked during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games. Harry is seen in the picture in a completely black outfit, while Meghan opted for a green dress. The message on top of the card reads:

"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan[,] the Duke and Duchess of Sussex[,] Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation[,] we wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!"

Before Harry and Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton also released their Christmas card. According to USA Today, William and Kate's card had a black-and-white family picture that included the duo and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Christmas card of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was also shared through Instagram a few days ago on the official page of the royal family, and the caption stated:

"This year's official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day at Hugo Burnand."

Prince Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit on December 15, 2023

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card is trending everywhere, the former won a phone hacking lawsuit on Friday, filed in 2019 against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Harry claimed in the lawsuit that the tabloid allegedly hacked his phone voicemails through unlawful information gathering.

According to People magazine, Justice Fancourt said in her verdict that the tabloid 15 of the 33 articles were published after hacking Harry's phone alongside his associates to acquire information. Although Harry was absent during the hearing, he shared a statement after his victory and said:

"I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."

Mirror Group Newspapers also addressed the verdict in a statement and apologized claiming that they take full responsibility and have compensated for everything that happened.