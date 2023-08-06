What did Jamie Foxx say? Actor issues apology over deleted Instagram post amid antisemitism controversy

Jamie Foxx recently apologized for a now-deleted Instagram post that was considered to be antisemitic by many. After he shared the post on Friday, people believed that it was spreading hate towards the Jewish community. On Saturday, Foxx shared a post online as he apologized to the Jewish community and all those impacted by his words.

"That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with "they" not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was also dragged into the controversy after she liked the post. As such, she shared a statement on her Instagram Story, saying she does not support any form of antisemitism.

Jamie Foxx's deleted Instagram post received a negative reaction from the public

On August 4, 2023, Jamie Foxx shared a post on Instagram which was related to Jesus Christ. The post stated:

"They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they'll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove."

Jewish supporters shared their reactions to the post and most of them were negative. A Jewish advocate named Eve Barlow posted a tweet, describing Jamie's post as a "horrifically antisemitic message rooted in a classic blood libel and anti-Jewish conspiracy theory."

Another user named Melissa Weiss wrote that Foxx's post proves that Jews cannot exist normally like others.

Melissa Weiss @melissaeweiss Seeing someone like Jamie Foxx post antisemitic content is a sad reminder that Jews can’t just exist like most everyone else. There will always be people who hate us.

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow @Blabette_ I am a Jewish advocate who fights antisemitism. Jamie Foxx’s post was a horrifically antisemitic message rooted in classic blood libel and anti Jewish conspiracy theory. He has 16.7 million followers. I’m not waiting on him to further expand.

A few users also believed that the word "they" referred to a conspiracy where Jews are considered to be responsible for the Roman Empire's execution of Christ on charges of sedition. This conspiracy has been termed a myth by the Anti-Defamation League which explains the anti-Jewish violence.

Foxx has already apologized for his deleted Instagram post and his followers shared their reactions.

Reactions shared to the post (Image via iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Jamie Foxx's controversial post came after he spoke on his health condition

Jamie Foxx's health issues were being discussed by his fans for a long time after reports of his hospitalization. He spoke about them in an Instagram video and thanked everyone for their best wishes, including his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne.

Speaking on his hospitalization, Foxx stated he did not want his fans to see him in a bad condition.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show."

Foxx was hospitalized in April 2023 following which his daughter revealed that he was suffering from some medical complication. He reportedly had a brain bleed and one of his friends said that he visited the hospital after having severe headaches.