What did Rob Reiner tweet about Robert Kennedy Jr.? Actor receives backlash for his controversial remark online

Late comedian Carl Reiner's son, Rob Reiner, got involved in a controversy after he posted a tweet on July 15, 2023. The tweet was related to Bobby Kennedy Jr. and John F. Kennedy. Rob drew a comparison between the two, which led to a lineup of reactions on social media.

Rob's tweet reads:

"I know Bobby Kennedy Jr. I've spent time with Bobby Kennedy Jr. Bobby Kennedy Jr. is no John Kennedy."

Rob Reiner @robreiner I know Bobby Kennedy Jr. I’ve spent time with Bobby Kennedy Jr. Bobby Kennedy Jr. is no John Kennedy.

Rob Reiner has been featured in films like Stand By Me. His father, Carl, was also an actor and author, and his mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress and singer.

Netizens slam Rob Reiner's latest tweet

Rob Reiner has gained recognition over the years for his work as an actor. His social media posts have also been a center of attraction as they feature his political opinions.

His latest tweet about Bobby Kennedy Jr. and John F. Kennedy received a negative reaction from netizens. Many Twitter users also drew similar comparisons, saying that Rob is "no Carl Reiner."

Why did Rob Reiner post the tweet?

Rob Reiner's tweet was in response to Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s words during a press event at Tony's Di Napoli on East 63rd Street on July 15, 2023.

At the event, Kennedy addressed the COVID-19 conspiracy theories, saying that the virus was a genetically created bioweapon that was made to target different groups, and spare the rest.

"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact," Kennedy said.

It must be noted that there is no proof available to back Kennedy's claims. However, his words have again fueled claims that specific ethnic groups are to be blamed for the emergence of the COVID-19 virus.

Various individuals involved with Jewish organizations criticized Kennedy Jr. and his remarks. Morton Klein, the President of the Zionist Organization of America, stated:

"It makes no sense that they would do that. I read everything. I was totally against the vaccine... I wanted to convince myself it was correct not to take it."

The Anti-Defamation league also issued a statement to The Post in response to Kennedy's claims:

"The claim that COVID-19 was a bioweapon created by the Chinese or Jews to attack Caucasians and black people is deeply offensive and feeds into sinophobic and anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years."

Rob Reiner has campaigned for a few political leaders in the past

Rob Reiner is one of the founders of the nonprofit, American Foundation for Equal Rights. He is a member of the Social Responsibility Task Force and is actively involved with the Committee to Investigate Russia, where he is a board member.

Rob has been campaigning against Donald Trump since the 2016 election and endorsed Joe Biden for President during the 2020 United States presidential election. He also campaigned for Albert Arnold Gore Jr. in the 2000 presidential election.

Reiner last portrayed himself in a television special, titled Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter in 2022.