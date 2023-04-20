What is a brain bleed? Jamie Foxx's condition update explored amid recent hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is recovering after being hospitalized last week. According to reports, he had to be transported to the hospital due to some medical complications, and detailed information on the same was not disclosed at the time. A source for Entertainment Tonight revealed that he is still in the hospital.

Foxx is reportedly suffering from a brain bleed, for which he had to undergo treatment. Media Take Out reported that one of his close friends reportedly spoke up about the issue and said it wasn't a serious matter.

Jamie Foxx's friend mentioned that he was suffering from severe headaches frequently, following which he decided to get checked up. He is currently busy with his upcoming film, Back in Action, and although filming is scheduled to conclude this week, it remains unknown if he has yet to shoot any sequences for his part.

Following Foxx's hospitalization, his daughter Corrine posted a statement on April 13, 2023, on behalf of the entire family on Instagram and wrote:

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Brain bleed: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and more

According to the Cleveland Clinic, brain bleed refers to bleeding between the brain tissue and the skull or within the brain tissue, leading to brain damage. The condition, which can happen in the skull or inside the brain tissue, can be fatal and can occur in two different areas.

Brain bleeding can happen suddenly, and the seriousness and outcome are dependent on the cause, location inside the skull, size of the bleed, the time between the bleed and treatment, age, and health.

Jamie Foxx reportedly suffered a brain bleed (Image via Dave Benett/Getty Images)

There could be severe damage leading to physical, mental, and task-based disabilities. The problem can affect people of all age groups, and although it is more common in older adults, children can also suffer from it.

Common causes for the problem include head trauma, high blood pressure, the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries, blood clots in the brain, ruptured cerebral aneurysm, smoking, alcohol use, conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth, and conditions related to abnormal collagen formation in the blood vessel walls.

Symptoms of the disease include weakness, numbness and paralysis in the face, arm or leg, headache, nausea or vomiting, confusion, dizziness, seizures, difficulty in swallowing, loss of vision, loss of balance, stiff neck, abnormal or slurred speech, changes in the level of consciousness and breathing problems.

There are a few surgeries that can be done to treat brain bleeds. People can also use anti-anxiety drugs, anti-epileptic drugs, painkillers for severe headaches, and nutrients and fluids as per requirement.

Upcoming projects of Jamie Foxx

Although Jamie Foxx's health issues are creating problems for him, he has a few projects on hand that are scheduled to release soon. It starts with the comedy film Strays, which is directed by Josh Greenbaum and is scheduled for release on June 9, 2023.

He will portray the role of Slick Charles in the science fiction comedy mystery film, They Cloned Tyrone. Foxx is also the producer of the film, which will be released through Netflix on July 21, 2023. Foxx is producing another film titled Geechee, which is currently in the post-production stage.

Jamie Foxx will appear as The Ferryman in the crime horror-thriller film God Is a Bullet. The film is based on a Boston Teran novel. He will also play Willie E. Gray in the courtroom drama film, The Burial, and is also producing the film.

Foxx will portray an important role in the action comedy film Back in Action, directed by Seth Gordon. Back in Action will also mark the return of Cameron Diaz as an actress following her retirement in 2014.

