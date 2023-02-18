What is macular degeneration? Judi Dench eyesight loss explored amid worsening illness

Judi Dench recently appeared on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show and addressed the issues she has been having with her eyes. She said that her problems have caused her to lose her photographic memory and that she currently needs a medium that can help her remember her lines.

She stated:

“I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them. I could do the whole of Twelfth Night right now.”

Although her eye problems have existed for over a decade, Judi Dench has continued to work on a busy schedule. Judi, who suffers from macular degeneration, appeared at the Vision Foundation in 2021 and spoke about the impact her vision had on her career.

Judi Dench revealed at the time that she had to look for other ways to learn everything and approached her friends to repeat her lines.

She said:

“I was doing The Winter’s Tale with Kenneth Branagh a couple of years ago, playing Paulina, and after we had been running for three weeks or so at the Garrick he said to me – I have a long speech at the end – he said: ‘Judi, if you were to say that speech about eight feet to your right, you’d be saying it to me and not to the pros.’”

Judi Dench's eye disease macular degeneration can cause central vision loss

Judy Dench is having problems reading her lines after being diagnosed with macular degeneration (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, macular degeneration refers to an eye problem that can have an effect on central vision. It is common among those aged 50 and above.

The disease impacts the macula, which is an important part of the retina. Although the problem does not cause complete blindness, it can cause individuals to lose central vision. Macular degeneration can impact one or both eyes.

It can easily develop as someone gets older, but it can also happen at a younger age due to a variety of reasons. These include a family history of macular degeneration, being overweight, smoking, having high blood pressure, and consuming a diet high in saturated fats.

The disease occurs when the macula, which is part of the retina, is damaged. If an individual's macular degeneration is non-age-related, it can most likely be linked to diabetes, head injuries, infections, and a diet that does not include enough nutrients.

Common symptoms of the disease include the inability to see in low light, blurred vision, low vision, straight lines appearing curving or wavy, and blank spots or dark spots. A cure is yet to be found, and those experiencing symptoms are advised to visit their doctor at the earliest. A few drugs, including aflibercept, Ranibizumab, Bevacizumab, faricimab-sova, and Brolucizumab, help patients deal with the effects of macular degeneration.

Judi Dench’s upcoming projects

Judi Dench will next appear as Mary in Allelujah, which is adapted from a play by Alan Bennett. Directed by Richard Eyre, the film is scheduled to release on March 17, 2023.

Allelujah also features Jennifer Sanders, Russell Tovey, David Bradley, Derek Jacobi, Bally Gill, Gerard Horan, Jessica Baglow, and Eileen Davies in pivotal roles.

Judi Dench is well-known for her performances in films like Mrs Brown, Chocolat, Iris, Notes of a Scandal, and more. She is also popular for her role as M in the James Bond film GoldenEye, released in 1995.

